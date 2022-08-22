Chennai This Week: Food and entertainment on the cards as city celebrates Madras Week

As Chennai marks Madras Week, there are several events you can attend this week. From movie night to a photo walk for children, the city has a lot to offer if you live here or are just dropping by.
Club Movie Nights
Gears and Garage, in Nungambakkam, is all set to screen the National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru. Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the film has won critical as well as commercial acclaim. Join this week’s Club Movie Night on August 25 at 9 pm.
The Board Room
The Board Room cafe has been one of the go-to places for fun in the city. This week, there is added humour to the fun. Comedy at The Board Room will take place on August 26. Featuring Praveshika, Barathi, Shakti, Pratima, and Natasha, the event is all set to tickle your funny bones from 7 pm this Friday.
Steppin’ out
The Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai has a night market and food festival in store for anyone ‘stepping out’. SteppinOut Food Festival & Night Market is open from August 27 from 4 pm, and will go on for two days. The festival is set to take place with over 40 stalls showcasing food and a wide range of other products.
Photowalk for kids
On account of Madras Week, a photo walk will take place for children aged 10 and above. Led by Ramaswamy N from the Chennai Daily Photo, the walk is scheduled for August 27 from 3.30 pm. This year’s Madras Week photo walk will take place along the well-known Pondy Bazaar.
