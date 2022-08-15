Chennai This Week: An exciting bunch of live music shows and generous doses of laughter

From a music festival to stand-up segments by the Madras Comedy Circuit, here’s a list of events you can attend in Chennai this week:

Indie Fridays

Chennai-based band BIGSAM and the Peekay trio, featuring Pranati Khanna, will be performing live at the Black Orchid on Chamiers Road this week. While BIGSAM is a five-piece indie pop band, Khanna, who hails from Hyderabad, has done several shows across India and some in New Zealand. Catch up with some live indie music on August 19 from 8 pm! The event is curated by The Chennai Scene.

Comedy circuit

Get ready for the Madras Comedy Circuit’s (MCC) Madras Comedy Show 4.0. The show features stand-up comedians known for their infectious sense of humour, like Ramkumar, Yogesh Jagannathan, Abiishiek Vijaykumar and Guna Kannan. Go get your dose of laughter on August 20 from 4 pm.

Razzmatazz fest

The Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai has a bunch of music concerts lined up for the Razzmatazz Music festival. For the Non-Violinist Project, a bunch of talented singers and musicians come together. Featuring Nithyashree Venkatraman, Bjorn Surrao, Shravan Sridhar, Mahesh Raghvan and K S Harishankar, the event is live this Sunday (August 21) from 7 PM.

(Source: Instagram/@phoenixmarketcitychennai) (Source: Instagram/@phoenixmarketcitychennai)

Kollywood duo

Vivek and Mervin, the duo known for hits like ‘Orasaadha’ and ‘Neeyae’, are all set to perform for the Chennai crowd on August 20. They will hit the stage as part of the Razzmatazz music festival at Phoenix.