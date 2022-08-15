scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Chennai This Week: An exciting bunch of live music shows and generous doses of laughter

Head to Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai to attend music concerts this weekend or to Chamiers Road to enjoy some indie tunes.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 15, 2022 4:15:59 pm
Vivek-Mervin duo (Source: Instagram/@mervinsolomon)

From a music festival to stand-up segments by the Madras Comedy Circuit, here’s a list of events you can attend in Chennai this week:

Indie Fridays
Chennai-based band BIGSAM and the Peekay trio, featuring Pranati Khanna, will be performing live at the Black Orchid on Chamiers Road this week. While BIGSAM is a five-piece indie pop band, Khanna, who hails from Hyderabad, has done several shows across India and some in New Zealand. Catch up with some live indie music on August 19 from 8 pm! The event is curated by The Chennai Scene.

Comedy circuit
Get ready for the Madras Comedy Circuit’s (MCC) Madras Comedy Show 4.0. The show features stand-up comedians known for their infectious sense of humour, like Ramkumar, Yogesh Jagannathan, Abiishiek Vijaykumar and Guna Kannan. Go get your dose of laughter on August 20 from 4 pm.

Razzmatazz fest
The Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai has a bunch of music concerts lined up for the Razzmatazz Music festival. For the Non-Violinist Project, a bunch of talented singers and musicians come together. Featuring Nithyashree Venkatraman, Bjorn Surrao, Shravan Sridhar, Mahesh Raghvan and K S Harishankar, the event is live this Sunday (August 21) from 7 PM.

(Source: Instagram/@phoenixmarketcitychennai)

Kollywood duo
Vivek and Mervin, the duo known for hits like ‘Orasaadha’ and ‘Neeyae’, are all set to perform for the Chennai crowd on August 20. They will hit the stage as part of the Razzmatazz music festival at Phoenix.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 04:15:59 pm

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

