Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Chennai This Week: Concerts by Jonita Gandhi, Pradeep Kumar, stand-up comedy and much more

Thaikkudam Bridge, Indian Ocean, Swarathma, Kulam Easy Wanderlings, Mali, M S Krsna and Ranj X Clifr will perform during the Idli Soda Music Madras Fusion Festival.

Popular playback singer Jonita Gandhi's live concert is happening this weekend.

Chennai will see a host of musical events and some comedy this week. Here’s a list:

Jonita Gandhi Live concert

Popular playback singer Jonita Gandhi’s live concert is happening this weekend. Gandhi has recorded songs in several Indian languages, predominantly Tamil and Hindi. Head to Phoenix Marketcity on February 18 for an evening of good music. The event starts at 5pm.

Music festival

The Rotary Club of Madras East is organising the Idli Soda Music Madras Fusion Festival. It is a fundraiser. The two-day event (February 18 and 19) will see eight popular music bands performing – Thaikkudam Bridge, Indian Ocean, Swarathma, Kulam Easy Wanderlings, Mali, M S Krsna and Ranj X Clifr. Several music workshops are also lined up for those interested. Prices for the tickets start from Rs 600. The event is happening at the VGP Golden Beach Resort.

Celebrate love with Pradeep Kumar

Pradeep Kumar is a popular playback singer and music director in the Tamil film industry. Valentine’s Day (February 14) will see the singer performing live in Chennai. Called Kadhaludan, the concert is happening at Sky Deck – Madras House at V R Mall from 6pm onwards.

Stand-up comedy

Stand-up comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi will be performing live in Chennai this week. Head to Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet to get your own dose of good humour. Chaturvedi’s Superiority Complex is her solo show and the event is live from 9.15 pm on February 18.

Image source: (Instagram/@pradeep_kumar1123, @jonitamusic)

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 16:11 IST
