Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Chennai This Week: Comedy, music and DIY workshop

The city has a creative mix of music, comedy and art this week; from Karthik Kumar’s standup special to a DIY workshop in Adyar.

An Improv Jam with The Hysterical group is on the cards this week. (Instagram/@thehysterical_)

All-women comedy ensemble

An Improv Jam with The Hysterical group is on the cards this week. The Hysterical is an all-women improv comedy ensemble. The event also encourages people looking for some fun in the city to participate and jam with the women onstage. The event, which is curated for women only, is happening at The Backyard in Adyar on October 8 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Resin workshop

A DIY workshop, with artist Samiha Iyer, will be open at The Backyard on October 8. The workshop aims to create home decor using resins. Participants have to choose and create any two from a wide array of projects like resin trays, round frames, and resin clocks. The workshop will be open between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Know your City |Know Your City: Chennai’s Rayar’s Mess – serving fresh, hot food for over 8 decades

Karthik Kumar’s standup

‘Aansplaining’ is a standup special by standup comedian and actor Karthik Kumar. Having done tours worldwide, Kumar is all set to perform at the SoCo (South of Comedy) club at The Savera. Karthik Kumar has done over 600 shows as a standup comedian. Go catch an interesting episode of ‘Aansplaining’ live on October 8 from 4 pm.

Musical night

More from Chennai

The Black Orchid in the city will be hosting a rhythm-themed live musical night – The Shakedown. The event features the musical band Snax – a livewire percussion duo. Focus Group Radio will also be live at the event. The Shakedown is all set for October 7, 7 pm onwards.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 12:15:18 pm
Latest Comment
Live Blog

