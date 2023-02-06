scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Chennai This Week: Some comedy, dance, and a dose of The Grade Cricketer

February 12 will see actor and comedian Karthik Kumar’s fourth stand-up special ‘Aansplaining’.

Witness some of the best humour this week at The Backyard in Adyar from 10 am. Photo credits: (Instagram/@evamkarthik)
Listen to this article
Chennai This Week: Some comedy, dance, and a dose of The Grade Cricketer
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chennai is bursting with energy as the city plays host to comedy specials, and a dance performance, among others. Take your pick:

Cricket and cricket only

Delving into the spirit of the cricket season, The Grade Cricketer is to set foot in Chennai this week. One can catch all their interesting takes on cricket live at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet. Witness Ian Higgins, and Samuel James on their Asian Century Live Tour on February 11 from 9:30 pm.

Stand-up comedy

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

February 12 will see actor and comedian Karthik Kumar’s fourth stand-up special ‘Aansplaining’. This show is expected to throw light on gender stereotypes, identities, masculinity, and more. Kumar has performed in several shows across the world. His previous comedy specials are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Witness some of the best humour this week at The Backyard in Adyar from 10 am. It will be followed by a tete-a-tete with the comedian at 11.45 am.

At the music academy

Artist Malavika Sarukkai will be performing at the Madras Music Academy this week. Called ‘Anubandh’ (meaning connectedness), the artist responds to the isolation and loneliness arising from the pandemic in this solo dance creation. The event is live this Saturday from 7 pm.

Hysterical Improv

More from Chennai

The Hysterical Improv is an all-women ensemble that has put up shows across Chennai and Bengaluru. Known for their unscripted witty comedy, they will be performing live at THE ARTery on February 12 from 10.30 am. This show is expected to be a Valentine’s Day special with the entry ticket being Rs 499 (each ticket admits two, and one must be a woman).

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 17:52 IST
Next Story

Only 4% of Indian students abroad from Kerala, says Education Minister Bindu

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close