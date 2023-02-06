Chennai This Week: Some comedy, dance, and a dose of The Grade Cricketer

Chennai is bursting with energy as the city plays host to comedy specials, and a dance performance, among others. Take your pick:

Cricket and cricket only

Delving into the spirit of the cricket season, The Grade Cricketer is to set foot in Chennai this week. One can catch all their interesting takes on cricket live at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet. Witness Ian Higgins, and Samuel James on their Asian Century Live Tour on February 11 from 9:30 pm.

Stand-up comedy

February 12 will see actor and comedian Karthik Kumar’s fourth stand-up special ‘Aansplaining’. This show is expected to throw light on gender stereotypes, identities, masculinity, and more. Kumar has performed in several shows across the world. His previous comedy specials are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Witness some of the best humour this week at The Backyard in Adyar from 10 am. It will be followed by a tete-a-tete with the comedian at 11.45 am.

At the music academy

Artist Malavika Sarukkai will be performing at the Madras Music Academy this week. Called ‘Anubandh’ (meaning connectedness), the artist responds to the isolation and loneliness arising from the pandemic in this solo dance creation. The event is live this Saturday from 7 pm.

Hysterical Improv

The Hysterical Improv is an all-women ensemble that has put up shows across Chennai and Bengaluru. Known for their unscripted witty comedy, they will be performing live at THE ARTery on February 12 from 10.30 am. This show is expected to be a Valentine’s Day special with the entry ticket being Rs 499 (each ticket admits two, and one must be a woman).