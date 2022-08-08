Chennai This Week: Colorful Skies, some laughter and soulful music

The city will be celebrating some festivals with several other events to follow. Here is a list of the best :

International Kite Festival

Mahabalipuram will see colourful skies from August 13 to August 15 as the state’s International Kite Festival is here. Organised by the department of tourism, Tamil Nadu, and Global Media Box, the kite festival will take place with professional kite flyers (including some from Thailand, Malaysia, USA). The festival will also see food stalls, musical performances as well as a talent show for kids.

A celebration of music

A live musical concert where 75 leading singers come together does not seem too far-fetched a dream now. At the Nehru Indoor Stadium, a great many songs are to be performed by these singers on August 14. This event ‘Jana Gana Mana’ will be in celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence. Catch up with the event, live from Namma Chennai city.

Ride-ku Ready aa with Alex

While Alexander Babu remains one of the most loved and popular standup comedians in the city, his standup ‘Alexperience’ is hitting the stage on August 13 and 14. ‘Alexperience’ will be a Tamil musical standup in English. ‘Alexperience’ is the artist’s next after ‘Alex in Wonderland’ – a standup special that is also currently available on Amazon Prime Video. He will be performing live at the Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall. Ride-ku Ready aa?

Freedom of voice

“It takes introspection to find actual freedom – to voice out love, identities, needs, independence, stories of despair and stories of pride” – a phrase that the organisers of this open mic event put out. The Backyard, at Adyar, is hosting an open mic event with the theme ‘Freedom of Thought, Art, Mind & Body’. The event invites all to read out poetry and stories on August 13 from 4 pm.

The event poster (Instagram/@jr7_events) The event poster (Instagram/@jr7_events)

Stories of inclusivity

Vikram Sridhar’s live storytelling performance will have stories that traversed bards, theatre and whatnot. He now stops at the Backyard to narrate tales of ‘inclusivity’ that he has gathered throughout his travels across the country. Catch ‘Fables of Inclusivity: Untold Tales that matter’ in Adyar on August 14 from 7 pm to 8 pm.

The event poster (Screengrab from @thebackyardclan) The event poster (Screengrab from @thebackyardclan)

French film festival

From The Man in the Basement to Bloody Oranges, the Alliance Francaise in the city is all set to play these movies for the French film festival. The festival hits the screens at the Edouard Michelin auditorium from August 8 to August 11. Catch other French flicks this month, oh and it is free!