Chennai This Week: Classical recitals, stand-up comedy and even a death metal show

From classical performances at the RR Sabha and Madras Music Academy to a death metal show, Chennai residents have much to look forward to this week:

Rukmini Vijayakumar Live

Prominent dancer and choreographer Rukmini Vijayakumar will be showcasing ‘Ishwara’ – a Bharatanatyam performance on October 19. The dance is said to be centred around the Hindu deities Shiva and Parvati and what their forms tell us from a philosophical perspective. The artiste, who will be onstage at the R R Sabha, dedicates the performance to her father.

Stand-up show at The Backyard

Madras Comedy Circuit is back again with a Tamil stand-up show this time. Featuring comedians Yogesh Jagannathan and Guna Kannan, the show will be live this Saturday. Yogesh Jagannathan of ‘Comicstaan’ fame and Chennai-based Guna Kannan have both done several shows. Catch some of their humour live on October 22 from 4 pm at The Backyard in Adyar.

Classical evenings at Madras Music Academy

As part of the HCL concert series, artists will be performing at the Madras Music Academy on October 18, 19 and 20. While Veena Venkatramani will be playing the veena on October 18, Kundurthi Aravind will accompany her on the mridangam; K R Manasvini will perform Bharatanatyam on October 19. On October 20, Radhe Jaggi’s Bharatanatyam performance will be live. All three artists are set to perform on these days from 6 pm.

Death metal show

Metal Chennai is presenting the ‘Rats of Gomorrah’ tour featuring German death metal duo ‘Divide’ and Indian death metal band ‘Godless’. ‘Divide’ has been playing death metal since 2009 and has toured across continents. Both bands toured Europe together in 2019. Watch them perform live from 8 pm on October 21 in Gears and Garage Restobar.