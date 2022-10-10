Chennai This Week: City celebrates music and humor with leading artists

Chennai is geared up for a host of events ranging from stand-up comedies to a live concert. Check these out here:

When comedians come together

Some of the best stand-up comedians in the city come together for a fun evening this week. ‘Comedy Killaadees’ will feature artists like Praveen Kumar, Guru Narayan, Sudarsan Ramamurthy and Yogesh Jagannathan. A Tamil stand-up comedy show, ‘Comedy Killaadees’ will be live in Chennai at the South of Comedy Club (SoCo) at The Savera on October 15. Catch up with some humor this Saturday.

Phoenix Market City will be hosting a musical fest (Instagram/@phoenixmarketcity) Phoenix Market City will be hosting a musical fest (Instagram/@phoenixmarketcity)

A musical fest

This Sunday, the Phoenix MarketCity is all set to bring some liveliness and cheer. Featuring leading artists, the SteppinOut Indie Fest is happening on October 16. Artists like Ishaan Kaushik, Ashwin Adwani, Anumita Nadesan, M S Krsna and the musical band The Yellow Diary will be performing.

Jana Gana Mana

An event that was scheduled to happen much earlier, in celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence, Jana Gana Mana is all set to liven up your musical spirits this October 16. This event will see 75 leading singers who will also be performing at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. Some of the artists who are expected to be present include Sujatha Mohan, Srinivas, Shweta Mohan, Saindhavi, Ramya N S K, Sathyaprakash, Drums Shivamani etc.

Live and Loud

October’s edition of ‘Live & Loud’ features the musical band Junkyard Groove. Junkyard Groove describes itself as an ‘intensely fun-loving band’. Along with them, Mangas and the Mango Men will also be performing. The event is going live at Gears and Garage on October 14, from 8 pm, in the city.