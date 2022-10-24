Chennai This Week: Discuss cinema, try collage-making or take part in a Kollywood Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, get to enjoy some ‘spooky’ fun in Chennai this week, listen to stand-up comic Karthik Kumar’s take on gender stereotypes or try your hand at collage for a change.

Live with BR

National award-winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan will answer all your questions about cinema, its nuances and more. Interact with him from 7 pm on October 27, Thursday, at Medai-The Stage in Alwarpet.

Aansplaining

Aansplaining is Karthik Kumar’s fourth stand-up comedy special. Having done several shows at home and abroad, the actor and stand-up comedian will be performing at Medai-The Stage in Alwarpet on October 29, Saturday. The show is expected to trigger conversations around masculinity, gender stereotypes and the like.

The Hysterical Improv show

This Saturday, witness some unscripted (literally) fun with The Hysterical Improv show presented by the city’s all-women improv comedy ensemble. The artists will be coming together to perform on October 29, Saturday, from 7 pm at the South of Comedy club at The Savera.

Kids’ Halloween party

Phoenix Market City is all set to host a children’s Halloween party on October 29, Saturday. Activities like ‘spooky storytelling’, face painting, photo booth, pottery and more await the kids. The organisers have also promised prizes for the spookiest costumes. Catch all the fun from 4 pm.

A Kollywood Halloween

Halloween will be celebrated Kollywood style at the Seven Sins. Turn up in costumes based on Tamil cinema and win exciting prizes. The event on October 30, Sunday, will also have live music by the Oxygen band.

Collage-making workshop

A collage-making workshop with artist Shreya Chajjed will be held at The Backyard on October 29, Saturday. Works by prominent collage artists will be on display for inspiration. Participants are requested to bring their own artwork materials to do a collage of their own. Join the hands-on activity from 10 am to 1 pm.