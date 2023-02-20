scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Chennai This Week: A Benny Dayal concert and stand-up comedy to look forward to

Rajasekhar Mamidanna, who has several YouTube hits, will be performing his new stand-up comedy special 'Friends'.

Benny DayalPopular playback singer Benny Dayal is set to entertain Chennai with the best of his musical hits.(Instagram/@bennydayalofficial)
Chennai is set to host good music and comedy this week. Here’s a list:

Rajasekhar Mamidanna

Stand-up comedian Rajasekhar Mamidanna will perform for Chennai live this week. Mamidanna, who has several YouTube hits, will be performing his new stand-up comedy special ‘Friends’. He is expected to talk about friendship as well as his own experience with his friends. The event is happening on February 26 at Same Old Story on Greams Road. Get ready for some humour from 7 pm this Sunday.

Karthik Kumar

February 25 will see actor and comedian Karthik Kumar’s fourth stand-up special ‘Aansplaining’. This show is expected to throw light on gender stereotypes, identities, masculinity, and more. Kumar has performed in several shows across the world. His previous comedy specials are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Witness some of the best humour this week at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet from 8 pm.

Hysterical Improv

This Sunday, witness some unscripted (literally) fun with The Hysterical Improv show presented by the city’s all-women improv comedy ensemble. The artists will be coming together to perform at The ARTery, Royapettah on February 26, from 4.30 pm.

Music with Benny Dayal

Popular playback singer Benny Dayal is set to entertain Chennai with the best of his musical hits. The artist will perform on February 24 at the Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery. Listen to some of the best music this Friday from 7 pm.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 15:16 IST
