Wanted criminal held when he tried to gift stollen dog to his girlfriend in Chennai

A 21-year-old man, who was on the run for a while after being accused of stealing bikes in the neighbourhood of Virugambakkam and Saligramam, was caught by the Greater Chennai Police Sunday when he attempted to give a pet dog to his girlfriend by stealing it from a house.

According to the Virugambakkam police, they had received several complaints of bike and battery thefts in Virugambakkam and Saligramam areas. The police had conducted an inquiry and with the help of CCTV footage, they had identified the appearance of the accused.

Sometime later, a resident of Ambedkar Street in Saligramam had lodged a complaint claiming that her pet dog, worth Rs 40,000, had gone missing. After analysing the CCTV footage, the police concluded that it was the same person who was involved in the vehicle thefts.

Sunday, the police arrested the accused identified as S Sujith of Saligramam. The police said the accused was addicted to marijuana and was idling without any work. He allegedly confessed that he was involved in stealing as many as five bikes and several batteries. Further, he had worked as a delivery agent with a popular grocery delivery brand and had stolen many things like extra wires and other items from houses and apartments while delivering the items.

The police said the accused had informed them that he had stolen the dog to raise it but later they gathered information from his friends who said he was planning to give it to his girlfriend as a gift.

The police booked the accused under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC and later he was remanded to judicial custody.