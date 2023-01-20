Upset with parents’ argument, Chennai teen dies by suicide

A 19-year-old boy in Chennai’s Kundrathur died by suicide on Thursday allegedly because he was upset with his parents for constantly quarrelling, the police said.

The police identified the boy as P Balakrishnan, a second-year B Com student, and said that his father Prabhakaran, an auto driver, and mother Gangai Ammal had lately been having several arguments. Gangai Ammal was reportedly upset that Prabhakaran was not going to work.

The couple has an elder son, who works in a private company. Balakrishnan used to stay with them at Kundrathur, the police said.

On Thursday evening, during dinner, Prabhakaran picked up a fight with his wife and threatened to end his life as she had allegedly been mocking him for staying idle at home, the police said.

Balakrishnan, who was at home at the time, allegedly asked his parents not to fight, pointing out that he was ashamed to step out in the neighbourhood. Despite his pleas, the couple continued their argument. This led to Balakrishnan’s suicide, police said.

The family rushed him to Chrompet Government Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. The police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and handed Balakrishnan’s body over to the family after the post-mortem.