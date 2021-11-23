Chennai braces for more rains as IMD predicts low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, in the coming days.

According to a bulletin released by the weather department, a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Bay of Bengal, and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, and is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coasts.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai weather forecast for the next five days:

November 23: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and Thenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over the delta districts, the rest of south Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the rest of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

November 24: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over the rest of south Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the rest of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

November 25: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu.

November 26 and 27: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Squall weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas for the above mentioned period,” the bulletin read.

Local Forecast for Chennai city and neighbourhood:

For next 24 hours: The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 0C and 25 0C respectively.

For next 48 hours: The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 0C and 25 0C respectively.