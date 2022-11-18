IMD predicts heavy rainfall in north Tamil Nadu from Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu for three days starting November 20. It was noted that the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal still persists.

The bulletin read, “Yesterday’s (Thursday) low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move west northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and thereafter, it is likely to move west north westwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent three days.”

Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for next five days

On Friday and Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

On Sunday, light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On Monday, light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.

According to the Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, S Balachandran, in the last 24 hours, a few places have received light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Sengottai (Tenkasi) has recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm.

As far as Chennai and its neighbourhood are concerned, for the next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

It was noted that mist or haze is likely to occur during early morning hours in the city. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30°C-31°C and 21°C-22˚C, respectively.