Chennai News Live Updates: Heavy rains lash city, schools closed; PM Modi to visit Dindigul today

Chennai News Live Updates, November 11, 2022: Schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Friday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in the city and parts of Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges in Thirvallur district too will remain closed. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a red alert for Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu is predicted by the weather department till November 13th.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu Friday to take part in the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Dindigul, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed around Dindigul and other neighbouring districts. The police said surveillance has been increased and they are carrying out checks at major public gathering points, including railway stations, bus stands as well as in lodges, ahead of the prime minister’s visit. The police have also made alternate traffic arrangements in the state’s Dindigul and Madurai districts ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

Five people are feared dead and over 10 others injured in a blast at a firecracker unit near Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district Thursday, police said. The number of casualties is likely to increase, said the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who are at spot carrying out rescue operations. Madurai SP Shiva Prasad told indianexpress.com that the incident happened around 1.30 pm.