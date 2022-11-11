scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Heavy rains lash city, schools closed; PM Modi to visit Dindigul today

Chennai News Live Updates today: According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will attend the convocation ceremony at GRI in Dindigul at around 3:30 pm.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 11, 2022 8:32:27 am
Chennai News live Updates: A woman wades through a waterlogged street following excessive rainfall in Chennai early November (PTI Photo)(PTI11_02_2022_000111B)

Chennai News Live Updates, November 11, 2022: Schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Friday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in the city and parts of Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges in Thirvallur district too will remain closed. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a red alert for Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu is predicted by the weather department till November 13th.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu Friday to take part in the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Dindigul, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed around Dindigul and other neighbouring districts. The police said surveillance has been increased and they are carrying out checks at major public gathering points, including railway stations, bus stands as well as in lodges, ahead of the prime minister’s visit. The police have also made alternate traffic arrangements in the state’s Dindigul and Madurai districts ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

Five people are feared dead and over 10 others injured in a blast at a firecracker unit near Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district Thursday, police said. The number of casualties is likely to increase, said the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who are at spot carrying out rescue operations. Madurai SP Shiva Prasad told indianexpress.com that the incident happened around 1.30 pm.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates today: PM Modi is to visit Dindigul to take part in the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) ; schools closed due to heavy rain in the city; follow this space for live updates

08:32 (IST)11 Nov 2022
Moderate rain alert in Kundrathur and Vandalur
08:25 (IST)11 Nov 2022
Light rain likely in Gummidipoondi, Thiruttani
08:18 (IST)11 Nov 2022
Met predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai in next 48 hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of the city and its neighbouring areas in the next 48 hours.

According to the latest bulletin, a low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka persists and it is likely to become more intense in the next 24 hours. Read more here

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 08:15:44 am
