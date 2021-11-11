Chennai Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Red alert issued; IMD predicts heavy rains in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet today

Chennai Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: The India Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

Heavy rains have pounded parts of Tamil Nadu overnight, a result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. In its last bulletin, the IMD said the weather system was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 27 kmph. It lay about 300 km east-southeast of Chennai and 280 km east-southeast of Puducherry at 11.30 pm Wednesday. IMD said it was likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by this evening.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has recorded rainfall 52 per cent above normal in its monsoon season. Reservoirs across the state are inching towards full storage; 53 of the 90 key reservoirs crossed 76 per cent storage on Wednesday. “Of the 90 key reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, storage level in 53 such facilities has gone above 76 per cent. Out of the 14,138 lakes, storage in 9,153 waterbodies has crossed 50 per cent and 3,691 lakes have crossed 100 per cent,” a government release said, according to news agency PTI.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep S Bedi said on Wednesday that the city should brace for more rain in the coming days. “We’re expecting more than 250 mm of rain in and around Chennai in the next days. We’ve taken lot of steps. We’ve 492 major pumps which are working now,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Helpline numbers (toll free): 1070, 1077, 1913