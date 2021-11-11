scorecardresearch
Chennai Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Red alert issued; IMD predicts heavy rains in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Warning: Heavy rains have pounded parts of TN overnight, a result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD said the weather system was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 27 kmph, and would cross the coast this evening.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 11, 2021 8:46:01 am
Chennai Rains, Tamil Nadu Rains Live UpdatesA waterlogged street on Perambur Barracks Road in Chennai. (Express photo)

Chennai Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: The India Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

Heavy rains have pounded parts of Tamil Nadu overnight, a result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. In its last bulletin, the IMD said the weather system was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 27 kmph. It lay about 300 km east-southeast of Chennai and 280 km east-southeast of Puducherry at 11.30 pm Wednesday. IMD said it was likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by this evening.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has recorded rainfall 52 per cent above normal in its monsoon season. Reservoirs across the state are inching towards full storage; 53 of the 90 key reservoirs crossed 76 per cent storage on Wednesday. “Of the 90 key reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, storage level in 53 such facilities has gone above 76 per cent. Out of the 14,138 lakes, storage in 9,153 waterbodies has crossed 50 per cent and 3,691 lakes have crossed 100 per cent,” a government release said, according to news agency PTI.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep S Bedi said on Wednesday that the city should brace for more rain in the coming days. “We’re expecting more than 250 mm of rain in and around Chennai in the next days. We’ve taken lot of steps. We’ve 492 major pumps which are working now,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Helpline numbers (toll free): 1070, 1077, 1913

Live Blog

Chennai Tamil Nadu Rains Live News Updates: Red alert in parts of state as depression in Bay of Bengal brings heavy rains; weather system to cross coast today; schools, colleges closed; paddy crop on ‘lakhs’ of acres submerged; vegetable prices surge. Follow live updates here

08:45 (IST)11 Nov 2021
Suburban trains on Chennai-Tiruvallur route suspended

The Divisional Railway Manager of the Southern Railways announced that most of the suburban trains on Chennai Central-Tiruvallur route have been suspended due to flooding in Ambattur and Avadi. Suburban trains are running late on Gumidpoondi route between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. 

08:30 (IST)11 Nov 2021
8 subways in Chennai have been closed for traffic due to heavy rains

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that eight subways will be closed today due to the flooding caused due to heavy rains. Check out the list here: 

08:16 (IST)11 Nov 2021
TNSDMA issues wind warning for north coastal Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) on Thursday issued a wind warning for north coastal Tamil Nadu and said, "Under the influence of Depression over South west Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu Coast Surface winds will be strong with wind speed around 40 with gusting to 45 kilometres per hour over Chennai, Kanchreguram, Tiruvaller and Chengelpattu districts of Tamilnadu and Puducheery during next six hours."

08:12 (IST)11 Nov 2021
IMD predicts heavy rains in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet today

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

"Thunderstorm with heavvy to very heavv rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamilnadu within next three hours. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thenkasi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry within next three hours," it said. 

08:07 (IST)11 Nov 2021
Rainfall to continue in Chennai for the next two hours
08:05 (IST)11 Nov 2021
Tamil Nadu rains: Depression in Bay of Bengal brings heavy showers, to cross coast this evening

Heavy rains have pounded parts of Tamil Nadu overnight, a result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. In its last bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 27 kmph. It lay about 300 km east-southeast of Chennai and 280 km east-southeast of Puducherry at 11.30 pm Wednesday.

IMD said it was likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by Thursday evening.

Chennai Rains, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates Chennai: People wade through the waterlogged streets following heavy rain at KM Garden in Purasaiwakkam, in Chennai, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates:

Vegetable prices in Chennai have skyrocketed following the incessant rains across the state over the last four days. Traders and vendors attribute the spike to high demand and low supply due to damage of crops, and delays in transportation. Tomatoes, for instance, were retailing at Rs 125/kg on Wednesday, up from Rs 100/ kg a day before. At wholesale markets, where tomatoes are sold at Rs 35-40/kg, it is now Rs 60-80/kg.

S Chandran, president of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, told IndianExpress.com, “At the Koyembedu wholesale market, 50 per cent of vegetables comes from Karnataka, 25 per cent from Tamil Nadu and 25 per cent from Andhra Pradesh. Since it is raining heavily in Tamil Nadu and other states, the supply is low.”

READ | Chennai vegetable prices surge due to rains

As Tamil Nadu witnesses a fourth consecutive day of heavy rains, and braces for more this week, the National Disaster Relief Force has deployed as many as 13 teams to aid in rescue and relief operations, while the state police has 75,000 personnel, including those who have been trained in life-saving, in readiness.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said a well marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal was likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 12 hours, moving west–northwestwards before reaching the north Tamil Nadu coast by early Thursday morning.

READ | Tamil Nadu rains: 30 cm rainfall in Nagapattinam; depression to cross coast near Cuddalore tomorrow

A 52-year-old police officer was booked by Coimbatore Police for sexually harassing a 30-year-old transwoman in the pretext of conducting an inquiry. According to the police, the transwoman lodged a complaint on November 6, claiming she lost her mobile phone.

The same day afternoon, a police constable, identified as Moovendhan Velpari, visited her residence claiming he wanted to conduct an inquiry regarding her complaint and sexually harassed her and further threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

READ | Coimbatore: Cop booked for sexually harassing transwoman

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) releases numbers for flood-related grievances redressal. Here are the numbers: 04425619206, 04425619207, 04425619208. Additional Whatsapp numbers: 9445477205, 9445025818, 9445025820, 9445025821.

