Chennai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Young men stand in water as waves measuring about two to three metres hit the coast owing to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal within next three hours.

On Tuesday, the IMD said that a low pressure area was likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and result in heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will also experience rains in the coming days. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over South Tamil Nadu districts. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest Coastal Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday held a meeting with the seven-member inter-ministerial Central team that visited rain-affected areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In a tweet, Stalin said that the state government had asked for sanctioning of funds to take up relief work in the state.