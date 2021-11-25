scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Chennai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rain Live Updates: On Tuesday, the IMD said that a low pressure area was likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and result in heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 25, 2021 10:26:53 am
Chennai: Young men stand in water as waves measuring about two to three metres hit the coast owing to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal within next three hours.

On Tuesday, the IMD said that a low pressure area was likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and result in heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will also experience rains in the coming days. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over South Tamil Nadu districts. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest Coastal Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday held a meeting with the seven-member inter-ministerial Central team that visited rain-affected areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In a tweet, Stalin said that the state government had asked for sanctioning of funds to take up relief work in the state.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts more rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu; State records 744 new Covid-19 cases; Madras HC quashes Tamil Nadu government’s decision to convert Jayalalithaa’s house into memorial; Tomato prices surge as rains hit supply; likely to remain high for another month; Follow live updates here.

10:21 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Rains likely over Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli in the next 3 hours
10:16 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The following areas in the city will be affected:

Sholinganallur: Devaraj nagar, Boopathy nagar, Anna street, Village high road, Part of OMR.

Okkiyam Thoraipakkam: Pillayar koil street, Gangai Amman koil street, State Bank Colony, Ellai Amman koil street, Part of ring road, Post office, MCN nagar extension, Part of OMR.

10:05 (IST)25 Nov 2021
IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal within next three hours.

10:04 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Rain Live Updates:

Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the acquisition of late J Jayalalithaa’s residence, Veda Nilayam, by the previous AIADMK government to convert it into a state-run memorial. Allowing pleas moved by Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs J Deepa and J Deepak, Justice N Seshasayee directed the state to hand over the property to them in three weeks. He also questioned the necessity of establishing a second memorial for the late chief minister when there is already one in Marina beach.

In September 2020, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a Bill to establish a foundation to convert Veda Nilayam, in Poes Garden area of Chennai, into a memorial dedicated to the AIADMK supremo. This came months after a hurried decision by the then AIADMK government ahead of the release of Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala from a Bangalore prison.

READ | Madras HC quashes Tamil Nadu government’s decision to convert Jayalalithaa’s house into memorial

Tomato prices in Chennai have skyrocketed following the incessant rains across the state over the last few weeks. The wholesale price of tomatoes ranged between Rs 100-110 per kg on Wednesday, while they were retailing at Rs 125/kg.

On Tuesday, the retail price hit nearly Rs 160 per kg. Tomatoes were selling at Rs 119 per kg in Ramanathapuram, Rs 103 per kg in Tirunelveli, Rs 97 per kg in Thiruchirapalli, Rs 94 per kg in Cuddalore and Rs 90 per kg in Coimbatore.

READ | Chennai: Tomato prices surge as rains hit supply; likely to remain high for another month

The Madras High Court will soon decide if a minor can be appointed as a temple priest and kept cut off from society as per the tradition of a temple and the Badaga community in the Nilgris district of Tamil Nadu.

Acting Chief Justice Munish War Nath Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE) to file a counter-affidavit in response to a PIL filed before the court where it had claimed that the minor was deprived of his education and childhood at the instance of his own parents.

READ | PIL filed against Tamil Nadu temple’s decision to appoint minor priest, cutting him off society

