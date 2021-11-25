Chennai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal within next three hours.
On Tuesday, the IMD said that a low pressure area was likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and result in heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu.
The Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will also experience rains in the coming days. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over South Tamil Nadu districts. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest Coastal Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday held a meeting with the seven-member inter-ministerial Central team that visited rain-affected areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In a tweet, Stalin said that the state government had asked for sanctioning of funds to take up relief work in the state.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
The following areas in the city will be affected:
Sholinganallur: Devaraj nagar, Boopathy nagar, Anna street, Village high road, Part of OMR.
Okkiyam Thoraipakkam: Pillayar koil street, Gangai Amman koil street, State Bank Colony, Ellai Amman koil street, Part of ring road, Post office, MCN nagar extension, Part of OMR.
Read more
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal within next three hours.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.