Heavy rains likely to continue in Tamil Nadu for the next two days

Chennai's roads were waterlogged on Friday morning after hours of heavy rain on Thursday night. (Twitter/ANI)

With heavy rains continuing to lash Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next two days. A red alert has been issued in Nagapattinam and an orange alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur and the rest of the coastal districts.

Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre N Puviarasan said the presence of a cyclonic circulation is causing the heavy rains. “The pattern of cyclonic circulation is persisting at 5.8 km height and is still close to the coast, moving slightly in the east-west direction. Due to this, coastal Tamil Nadu will get widespread rainfall,” he told ANI.

“Some districts, including Chennai, will get heavy to very heavy rainfall. We’ve issued a red alert for Nagapattinam and the rest of the coastal districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, are in the orange category for the next two days,” he said.

IMD also issued a rainfall warning and said intense clouds over Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvalluvar, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will lead to moderate to heavy rainfall activity.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till January 4 (Tuesday) due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over Kanyakumari coast.

In the last 24 hours, the Chennai DGP office received the highest amount of rainfall at 24 cm, followed by Avadi (23 cm), MRC Nagar (21 cm), Poonamalle, MGR Nagar, and Ambattur at 20 cm each. Meanwhile, Anna University, Tondiarpet, ACS College, and Chembarambakkam received 19 cm rainfall and Ayyanavaram and YMCA Nandanam saw 18 cm rainfall.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs, inundating roads and causing traffic congestion. Tamil Nadu disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachadran said a total of three persons have lost their lives due to electrocution. Due to water-logging, traffic diversions were announced in the city and subways were closed.

Chief Minister M K Stalin Friday visited the rain-affected areas and took stock of the situation. He reviewed the relief and rescue works currently underway in various parts of the city and also visited the Flood Control Room of the Greater Chennai Corporation Thursday night.

According to an IMD bulletin, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in December, recorded 60.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.6 mm, which is 35% below normal. Puducherry received 72.0 mm rainfall against the normal of 241.4 mm, which is 70% below normal.

The highest monthly average rainfall of 210.2 mm was recorded in Chennai district and the lowest of 19.1 mm was recorded in Krishnagiri district, the bulletin said.

Here is the weather forecast for the next five days

December 31 (Friday): Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the interior districts of the state. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Nagapattinam district. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the delta districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

January 1 (Saturday): Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places of the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the delta districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts of Puducherry and Karaikal area.

January 2 (Sunday): Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of coastal Tamil Nadu districts and at one or two places of the interior districts.

January 3 (Monday): Light to moderate rain likely at a few places of the southern Tamil Nadu districts and at one or two places in rest of the state.

January 4 (Tuesday): Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.