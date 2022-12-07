Heavy rainfall predicted in Chennai for two days, NDRF teams deployed

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu for the two days.

As per a bulletin issued on Wednesday afternoon, the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression in the morning and lay centred at 8.30am over the southwest and adjoining Bay of Bengal about 500km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), about 630 km east-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), about 690 km east-southeast of the Karaikal region of the neighbouring Union Territory Puducherry and about 770 km east-southeast of the Tamil Nadu capital.

It said that the depression would move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm around Wednesday evening and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning.

“It will continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu – Puducherry and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours,” the bulletin said.

As a result, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday and many places from Thursday to December 11.

Extreme rainfall in one or two places, heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai

As per the bulletin, heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkotai on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

On Friday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallkurichi and Cuddalore. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkotai, Sivaganga, Madurai and Dindigul.

Advertisement

On Saturday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts.

Similarly on December 11, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the state and Puducherry. While six teams are deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Chennai districts, three are deployed in the Union Territory with two in Puducherry and one in Karaikal.