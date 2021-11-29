Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall likely today; Stalin visits flood-hit areas

Chennai rains Live: Amid continuing monsoon rains, residents of Chennai and suburbs are grappling with inundation, with many roads and subways being closed for traffic, while surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs.

An IMD bulletin pointed to scattered to broken, low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection over the central Bay of Bengal, the adjoining south Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea. A low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman sea around November 29. “It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours,” the bulletin said.

IMD issued a red alert to the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tuticorin, Ariyalur, Permbalur, Dindigul, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

On Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several flooded suburban areas like Tiruverkadu in Tiruvallur District and monitored work to bail out flood water and interacted with the local people while sipping tea at a roadside tea stall and also listened to their grievances.

For assistance, people may call the 24 x 7 toll free number 1070 (State-level control room in Chennai) or 1077, the number for control centres in districts., Residents in Greater Chennai Corporation areas may call 1913 to register complaints.