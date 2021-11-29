scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall likely today; Stalin visits flood-hit areas

🔴 Chennai rains Live: IMD issued a red alert to the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tuticorin, Ariyalur, Permbalur, Dindigul, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 29, 2021 9:06:16 am
People riding a scooter wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain near Marina Beach, in Chennai (PTI)

Chennai rains Live: Amid continuing monsoon rains, residents of Chennai and suburbs are grappling with inundation, with many roads and subways being closed for traffic, while surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs.

An IMD bulletin pointed to scattered to broken, low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection over the central Bay of Bengal, the adjoining south Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea. A low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman sea around November 29. “It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours,” the bulletin said.

IMD issued a red alert to the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tuticorin, Ariyalur, Permbalur, Dindigul, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

On Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several flooded suburban areas like Tiruverkadu in Tiruvallur District and monitored work to bail out flood water and interacted with the local people while sipping tea at a roadside tea stall and also listened to their grievances.

For assistance, people may call the 24 x 7 toll free number 1070 (State-level control room in Chennai) or 1077, the number for control centres in districts., Residents in Greater Chennai Corporation areas may call 1913 to register complaints.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Rains Live Updates Today: Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Chennai grapples with traffic diversions as roads, subways brim with rain water; Stalin inspects flood-hit areas, distributes relief materials. Follow the latest news and developments

09:06 (IST)29 Nov 2021
Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 7 cr mark

Tamil Nadu on Sunday breached the seven-crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination as 16.05 lakh people were administered the vaccine jabs during the 12th mega inoculation drive held across the state. A total of 5,89,140 people received the first dose while 10,16,153 got the second, comprising 78.35 per cent (first dose) and 43.86 per cent (second dose) of the population, a press release said here. Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive held in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Rains Live Updates Today:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visiting flood-related areas. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Monsoon rains continued to batter several regions of Tamil Nadu registering about 75 per cent showers above normal, while Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inspected inundated areas here and monitored initiatives aimed at mitigation and relief. Following inspections amid showers, Stalin tweeted saying that in the past 200 years, “this is the fourth time Chennai recorded 1,000 MM (100 CM) rainfall in a single month.” He quoted experts.

In Chennai, 653 people have been housed in six relief centres and 825 packs of food were distributed to them, an official release said.

