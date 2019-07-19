Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: CM names 2 new districts in TN; MNM, AMMK opt out of Vellore LS poll

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) announced the creation of two new districts in Tamil Nadu by bifurcating Tirunelveli and Kanchipuram on Thursday.

The government will be carving Tenkasi out of Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu from Kanchipuram, he said.

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party Thursday decided not to field a candidate for the Vellore parliamentary election scheduled for August 5. In a press release, the MNM party said the parliamentary election in Vellore was postponed on the complaint of cash distribution and several cases were filed related to that.

With both MNM and AMMK out of the race, the election will be a direct contest between DMK’s Kathir Anand and AIADMK-NDA alliance candidate A C Shanmugam.