Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: CM names 2 new districts in TN; MNM, AMMK opt out of Vellore LS poll
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) announced the creation of two new districts in Tamil Nadu by bifurcating Tirunelveli and Kanchipuram on Thursday.
The government will be carving Tenkasi out of Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu from Kanchipuram, he said.
Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party Thursday decided not to field a candidate for the Vellore parliamentary election scheduled for August 5. In a press release, the MNM party said the parliamentary election in Vellore was postponed on the complaint of cash distribution and several cases were filed related to that.
With both MNM and AMMK out of the race, the election will be a direct contest between DMK’s Kathir Anand and AIADMK-NDA alliance candidate A C Shanmugam.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted another day of rain in Chennai, with miminum and maximum temperatures expected to be 27C and 33C respectively today. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, with chances of rain predicted in certain areas of the city.
The Tamil Nadu Weatherman took to Twitetr in the morning and tweeted that Chennai is in for a pleasant day today, with light showers and drizzles expected to grace the city.
After 15 hours of slow inch by inch movement, the massive clouds which formed near Nellore have reached Northern suburbs of Chennai but have weakened a lot. Its going to be pleasant day for the City with drizzles / light rains from stratiform. pic.twitter.com/He8A218dak
Residents of Krishna Apartments on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai were left bewildered last Saturday, when they saw their apartment block on TV and a man being led away. With no clue to what was happening in their complex, the residents found out much later that man, Syed Mohammed Bukhari, was being questioned in an alleged terror case.
