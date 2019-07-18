Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: HC tells PWD to submit report on waterbodies; CM announces medicine kiosks

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: HC tells PWD to submit report on waterbodies; CM announces medicine kioskshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-rains-live-5835115/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Madras High Court directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit details regarding the desilting of waterbodies in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
The HC also directed the PWD to furnish details on the number of waterbodies in Tamil Nadu, steps taken till date to desilt them, funds allocated towards rejuvenation of water bodies, amount spent till date and the status of the projects at present.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday that the state will soon receive 32 medicine kiosks at government hospitals and urban Primary Health Centres to dispense drugs for tuberculosis, diabetes and hypertension. The kiosks will be set up at a cost of Rs. 80 lakh.
Residents of Krishna Apartments on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai were left bewildered last Saturday, when they saw their apartment block on TV and a man being led away. With no clue to what was happening in their complex, the residents found out much later that man, Syed Mohammed Bukhari, was being questioned in an alleged terror case.
