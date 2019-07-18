Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: HC tells PWD to submit report on waterbodies; CM announces medicine kiosks

Toggle Menu
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Madras High Court has asked the PWD to submit a report on the status of desilting of waterbodies in the state. (File Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Madras High Court directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit details regarding the desilting of waterbodies in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The HC also directed the PWD to furnish details on the number of waterbodies in Tamil Nadu, steps taken till date to desilt them, funds allocated towards rejuvenation of water bodies, amount spent till date and the status of the projects at present.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday that the state will soon receive 32 medicine kiosks at government hospitals and urban Primary Health Centres to dispense drugs for tuberculosis, diabetes and hypertension. The kiosks will be set up at a cost of Rs. 80 lakh.

Residents of Krishna Apartments on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai were left bewildered last Saturday, when they saw their apartment block on TV and a man being led away. With no clue to what was happening in their complex, the residents found out much later that man, Syed Mohammed Bukhari, was being questioned in an alleged terror case.

READ | Terror detentions: A locked office, and a neighbourhood left in the dark in Chennai

Meanwhile, the Wahdat-e-Islami Hind, on its part, has maintained it is a religious organisation with no connection to radical thought.

With Chennai grappling with an acute drinking water crisis since April, startups in the state have come up with several innovations to help conserve water.

READ | From meters to sensors, startups come up with unique solutions to beat Chennai water crisis

However, many of them are for use at the consumer end of the spectrum, helping consumers conserve water and reduce their water costs.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News July 17 Highlights

