Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Postal exam in regional languages; Centre says TN NEET exemption bill rejected in Sept 2017
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced on Tuesday that the examination for the postal department will be conducted in all regional languages, including Tamil and added that the examination that had been conducted on Sunday will be cancelled. He said that a fresh exam in regional languages will be prepared for the candidates.
The Central government told the Madras High Court on Tuesday that the government had returned the bill from Tamil Nadu which sought exemption from NEET in September 2017 itself. Presenting its report before the Madras HC, the government said that the bill had been returned on September 22, 2017 after the Presidential nod for the bill had been declined.
Until Tuesday, it had been believed that that the bills sent by Tamil Nadu were awaiting the President’s approval.
Man arrested for kidnapping toddler from Chennai Central station
The a special team of police arrested Gopi Reddy, a native of Odisha on Tuesday for kidnapping a three-year-old child from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Station on Sunday. Gopi was arrested after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) narrowed down the suspect based on CCTV footage from the station.
Gopi Reddy had kidnapped Somnath (3) on Sunday when the child was sleeping with his parents at the station. He had then boarded a train to Tambaram from Park Town Station and was seen leaving the Tambaram railway station around 12:45 am. Somnath was rescued by the police at Thiruporur on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, Gopi had befriended the child's parents, both construction workers from Orissa on Sunday and had kidnapped the child while the parents were sleeping. The child was discovered missing around 2 am, following which Somnath's parents lodged a complaint with the RPF.
Residents left bewildered following arrest of neighbour in terror case
Residents of Krishna Apartments on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai were left bewildered last Saturday, when they saw their apartment block on TV and a man being led away. With no clue to what was happening in their complex, the residents found out much later that man, Syed Mohammed Bukhari, was being questioned in an alleged terror case.
Meanwhile, the Wahdat-e-Islami Hind, on its part, has maintained it is a religious organisation with no connection to radical thought.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted rain in Chennai today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 27C and 35C respectively. The sky will remain overcast, with few areas in the city expected to receive rain during the day.
The Tamil Nadu Weatherman tweeted today morning that Chennai will receive light rain today, with thunderstorms expected in the city and across Tamil Nadu.
Parts of Chennai gets light rains and drizzles from the Stratiform and see how the storms have grown as a monster in the sea instead in land as the convergence happened in the Sea. With TN mostly void of any Thunderstorm activity yesterday should see lot of activity today. pic.twitter.com/UUiVtlZ5B2
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
With Chennai grappling with an acute drinking water crisis since April, startups in the state have come up with several innovations to help conserve water.
“The new education policy decides the future of 30 crore students across the country, I’m anguished that no one has come forward to talk about this. The focus is much on entrance exams but not on quality and equal education to all the students. Without giving an equal education, how do you expect quality from students?“ he asked while speaking at the Sri Sivakumar Foundation’s 40th-anniversary function.
