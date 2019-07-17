Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Postal exam in regional languages; Centre says TN NEET exemption bill rejected in Sept 2017

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced on Tuesday that the examination for the postal department will be conducted in all regional languages, including Tamil and added that the examination that had been conducted on Sunday will be cancelled. He said that a fresh exam in regional languages will be prepared for the candidates.

The Central government told the Madras High Court on Tuesday that the government had returned the bill from Tamil Nadu which sought exemption from NEET in September 2017 itself. Presenting its report before the Madras HC, the government said that the bill had been returned on September 22, 2017 after the Presidential nod for the bill had been declined.

Until Tuesday, it had been believed that that the bills sent by Tamil Nadu were awaiting the President’s approval.