Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms galore in Chennai; NIA arrests 14 men in terror case

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms lashed Chennai on Monday night, with areas in the city receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for well over two hours. The Tamil Nadu Weatherman tweeted that the southern suburbs Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR) and Ambattur-Mogappair belt received intense spells of rain on Monday.

Fourteen persons, deported from the United Arab Emirates and apprehended by the National Investigation Agency for suspected association with men linked to an alleged terror outfit, were flown from New Delhi to Chennai on a special flight Monday.

Sources claimed that the men — they were said to be from Chennai, Tirunelveli, Theni, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram — were members of Wahdat-e-Islami Hind, a religious organisation in Tamil Nadu.