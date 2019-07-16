Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms galore in Chennai; NIA arrests 14 men in terror casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-rains-live-5831421/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms galore in Chennai; NIA arrests 14 men in terror case
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms lashed Chennai on Monday night, with areas in the city receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for well over two hours. The Tamil Nadu Weatherman tweeted that the southern suburbs Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR) and Ambattur-Mogappair belt received intense spells of rain on Monday.
Fourteen persons, deported from the United Arab Emirates and apprehended by the National Investigation Agency for suspected association with men linked to an alleged terror outfit, were flown from New Delhi to Chennai on a special flight Monday.
Sources claimed that the men — they were said to be from Chennai, Tirunelveli, Theni, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram — were members of Wahdat-e-Islami Hind, a religious organisation in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai rains: Thunderstorms, heavy rain lash parts of city
Parts of Chennai received heavy rainfall on Monday night, with core areas in the city receiving 1 cm of rain. Nungambakkam, T Nagar, Guindy, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), East Coast Road (ECR), Mogappair and parts of North Chennai received heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday night.
KTC Rain Update - 3rd spell on the way. Lets hope Northern suburbs gets rains this time. Its that sort of night with 3rd spell building up, though the storms are mature near Arakonnam, steering winds looks good and might sustain till Chennai. pic.twitter.com/JBsW1oN2Gr
After the city received heavy rain on Monday, weather forecasters have predicted the minimum and maximum temperatures in Chennai today to be 28C and 34C respectively. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with rainfall expected in parts of the city either in the evening or at night . Core areas of the city received 1 cm of rain after an intense spell of rain on Monday.
Weather forecasters have predicted rain for two more days in the city, while other districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rain over the next five days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Popular Tamil actor Suriya has criticised the Centre’s Draft National Education Policy (NEP), saying some of its provisions would leave students from villages in a disadvantaged state.
“The new education policy decides the future of 30 crore students across the country, I’m anguished that no one has come forward to talk about this. The focus is much on entrance exams but not on quality and equal education to all the students. Without giving an equal education, how do you expect quality from students?“ he asked while speaking at the Sri Sivakumar Foundation’s 40th-anniversary function.
While the city has been reeling under an acute water crisis which peaked this summer, residents of Kasimedu have been hit hard, due to erratic Metrowater supply and no means to pay for expensive private tankers who have doubled their prices since the crisis began in Chennai.
