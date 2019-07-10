Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Rainfall lashes city; Vaiko files Rajya Sabha poll nomination

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Rainfall lashes city; Vaiko files Rajya Sabha poll nominationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-rains-live-5823208/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Rainfall lashed parts of Chennai on Tuesday night, bringing some respite from the heat wave in the city and bringing an end to the two-week dry spell in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Weatherman had predicted on Tuesday that rainfall could be expected in interior and coastal regions of Tamil Nadu from July 9, along with thunderstorms in a few districts in Tamil Nadu.
MDMK chief Vaiko can heave a sigh of relief as his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll was accepted Tuesday, putting an end to all speculations over his eligibility to contest following his conviction in a sedition case last week.
Vaiko, who has served as an MP for 18 years between 1978 and 1996, is looking to make a comeback to the Rajya Sabha after a gap of 23 years. Speaking to reporters in MDMK’s party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Vaiko said, “So far in Independent India, no one has been punished under 124 A (sedition) of the IPC, that’s the reason behind all the opinions over my eligibility to contest in RS poll came.”
Three PhD scholars from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), have come up with a novel way of tackling the ongoing water crisis in Chennai through atmospheric water harvesting.
Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG), the brainchild of Ramesh Kumar, T Pradeep and Ankit Nagar, who founded Vayujal Technologies Pvt Ltd in September 2017, harness the moisture in the air to provide potable water.
P Rajagopal, the owner of Saravana Bhavan, the popular South Indian vegetarian hotel chain, who failed to surrender on Sunday citing health reasons, was asked to surrender to the Madras High Court after the Supreme Court quashed his plea during his hearing in New Delhi on Tuesday.
He started as a “tea maker”. The rise that followed was spectacular: helper in a grocery shop, provision store owner, and owner of Saravana Bhavan, the popular South Indian vegetarian hotel chain. So, too, the fall.
