Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Rainfall lashes city; Vaiko files Rajya Sabha poll nomination

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Rainfall lashed parts of Chennai on Tuesday night, bringing some respite from the heat wave in the city and bringing an end to the two-week dry spell in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Weatherman had predicted on Tuesday that rainfall could be expected in interior and coastal regions of Tamil Nadu from July 9, along with thunderstorms in a few districts in Tamil Nadu.

MDMK chief Vaiko can heave a sigh of relief as his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll was accepted Tuesday, putting an end to all speculations over his eligibility to contest following his conviction in a sedition case last week.

Vaiko, who has served as an MP for 18 years between 1978 and 1996, is looking to make a comeback to the Rajya Sabha after a gap of 23 years. Speaking to reporters in MDMK’s party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Vaiko said, “So far in Independent India, no one has been punished under 124 A (sedition) of the IPC, that’s the reason behind all the opinions over my eligibility to contest in RS poll came.”