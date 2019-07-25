Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Pachaiyappa’s college suspends 2 students; Aavin to distribute buttermilk at Athi Varadar fest

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two students from Pachaiyappa’s College, a popular college in Chennai were suspended by Principal-in charge Arul Mozhi Selvan on Wednesday following the student clash which took place at Arumbakkam on Tuesday. Addressing the reporters on Wednesday, Arul said, “Two students have been suspended in connection with yesterday’s clash. On behalf of the college, we have decided to give counseling to all the students.”

Two groups of students belonging to Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai had fought with each other wielding sickles and long knives in broad daylight near Arumbakkam on Tuesday. The incident, which left one student grievously injured was caught on camera and went viral over social media.

The Athi Varadar festival at Kancheepuram district is set to receive a boost, with dairy producer Aavin planning to distribute free buttermilk and curd to devotees visiting the Devarajaswamy Temple in Kancheepuram for the festival. Aavin will distribute close to 2000 litres of buttermilk in the beginning and will later increase the quantity based on public demand.