Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Pachaiyappa’s college suspends 2 students; Aavin to distribute buttermilk at Athi Varadar fest

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two students from Pachaiyappa’s College, a popular college in Chennai were suspended by Principal-in charge Arul Mozhi Selvan on Wednesday following the student clash which took place at Arumbakkam on Tuesday. Addressing the reporters on Wednesday, Arul said, “Two students have been suspended in connection with yesterday’s clash. On behalf of the college, we have decided to give counseling to all the students.”
Two groups of students belonging to Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai had fought with each other wielding sickles and long knives in broad daylight near Arumbakkam on Tuesday. The incident, which left one student grievously injured was caught on camera and went viral over social media.
The Athi Varadar festival at Kancheepuram district is set to receive a boost, with dairy producer Aavin planning to distribute free buttermilk and curd to devotees visiting the Devarajaswamy Temple in Kancheepuram for the festival. Aavin will distribute close to 2000 litres of buttermilk in the beginning and will later increase the quantity based on public demand.
The M.G.R Government Film and Television Institute, which once produced India’s finest actors like Ashok Kumar, PC Sreeram, Nassar, Aabavanan, Suhasini Maniratnam, RV Udhayakumar, RK Selvamani among many others, is in the spotlight after an allegation that the institute had been running without a principal for the last decade leading to abysmal administration.
While the authorities at the institute deny the allegations and urge the government to tweak the UGC norms, Tamil Nadu Film Directors Union President and former student of the institute, RK Selvamani said the institute should have a dual leadership.
According to UGC norms, a candidate should hold a Ph.D. degree as a minimum qualification to become the principal of the institution besides serving for at least 15 years in teaching/ research in universities, colleges, etc.
A congratulatory tweet by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), commonly referred to as Metrowater, to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the launch of Chandrayaan-2 garnered a lot of social media outrage on Monday.
While the tweet, which has garnered over 1000 likes and 400 retweets, was intended in a light-hearted manner and managed to strike the right chord with a few social media users, a majority of Twitterati were unimpressed and saw the comment as a feeble attempt at trivialising a serious crisis.
