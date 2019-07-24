Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Power cut in parts of Chennai today; Rain predicted in parts of TNhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-rain-live-5846704/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Power cut in parts of Chennai today; Rain predicted in parts of TN
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari was hacked to death at her residence on Tuesday. In Reddiyarpatti town near Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the former DMK Mayor, her husband, and the housemaid were hacked to death by unidentified persons.
Panneerselvam spoke to Sitharaman at length regarding the management of funds that were allocated to Tamil Nadu and later submitted a petition to the minister seeking funds that are necessary for the state.
Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today
Tangedco announced on Tuesday that power will be suspended in parts of the city today from 9 am to 4 pm to carry out maintenance work. Neighbourhoods in and around K K Nagar, Mathur, Ayapakkam, Kodungaiyur, Siruseri, Tidel Park, Sholinganallur and Thoraipakkam will be affected.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted another day of rain in Chennai, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 28C and 36C respectively. The sky will remain overcast throughout the day, with light to moderate showers expected in parts of the city today.
Meanwhile, private weather channel Skymet Weather has forecasted rain in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai and Vellore over the next two to three hours.
Weather Alert for #AndhraPradesh and #TamilNadu: #Rain over Chittoor, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Y.S.R., #Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts during next 2-3 hours
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
There are no takers for the Tamil Language and Translation course being offered by the Dravidian University this year. The university’s Tamil department, which offers Masters, M.Phil and Ph.D. programmes, has a sanctioned intake of 20 students per year.
Currently, there are seven regular and seven part-time students in the Ph.D. programme. The department will be offering a one-year diploma course from next academic year.
A congratulatory tweet by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), commonly referred to as Metrowater, to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the launch of Chandrayaan-2 garnered a lot of social media outrage on Monday.
While the tweet, which has garnered over 1000 likes and 400 retweets, was intended in a light-hearted manner and managed to strike the right chord with a few social media users, a majority of Twitterati were unimpressed and saw the comment as a feeble attempt at trivialising a serious crisis.
