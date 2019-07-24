Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Power cut in parts of Chennai today; Rain predicted in parts of TN

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari was hacked to death at her residence on Tuesday. In Reddiyarpatti town near Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the former DMK Mayor, her husband, and the housemaid were hacked to death by unidentified persons.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Former Tirunelveli mayor, two others hacked to death

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam called upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Panneerselvam spoke to Sitharaman at length regarding the management of funds that were allocated to Tamil Nadu and later submitted a petition to the minister seeking funds that are necessary for the state.