Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Water from Jolarpettai to increase; IT officials directed to publish value of Jayalalithaa’s assets

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Officials from Metrowater announced on Monday that the city is likely to get close to 5 million litres a day (MLD) of water from Jolarpettai from tomorrow, with the second rake expected to reach Jolarpettai on Tuesday.
After commencing operations on July 12, the train from Jolarpettai has been delivering 2.5 MLD of drinking water to Chennai.
The Madras High Court on Monday directed officials from the Tamil Nadu Income Tax Department to furnish details regarding the value of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s current assets. Meanwhile, the niece of the late CM approached the HC on Monday, seeking direction to stall the conversion of Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into a memorial.
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday
Tangedco announced on Tuesday that power will be suspended in parts of the city on Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm to carry out maintenance work. Neighbourhoods in and around K K Nagar, Mathur, Ayapakkam, Kodungaiyur, Siruseri, Tidel Park, Sholinganallur and Thoraipakkam will be affected.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted another day of rain in Chennai today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 27C and 33C respectively. Certain areas of the city are expected to receive light drizzles in the day.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Weatherman has predicted isolated spells in the Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai (KTC) region today.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
With the construction of a new and strong bund, the desilting of the Chitlappakkam lake near Chennai, which had hit a speed breaker two weeks ago due to breakage of the lake bund, has commenced at full speed once again.
Two weeks ago, the bund along the western side of the lake had been broken by unknown persons. Once the damage done to the bund came to light, the PWD reconstructed it and increased its depth to 30 feet on the western side of the lake.
The Athi Varadar festival in Tamil Nadu is in the spotlight after four people died in a stampede there on Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred following rumors that authorities were planning to cut short the darshan timings.
