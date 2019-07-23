Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Water from Jolarpettai to increase; IT officials directed to publish value of Jayalalithaa’s assets

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Officials from Metrowater announced on Monday that the city is likely to get close to 5 million litres a day (MLD) of water from Jolarpettai from tomorrow, with the second rake expected to reach Jolarpettai on Tuesday.

After commencing operations on July 12, the train from Jolarpettai has been delivering 2.5 MLD of drinking water to Chennai.

The Madras High Court on Monday directed officials from the Tamil Nadu Income Tax Department to furnish details regarding the value of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s current assets. Meanwhile, the niece of the late CM approached the HC on Monday, seeking direction to stall the conversion of Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into a memorial.