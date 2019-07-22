Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms lash Chennai; Chandrayaan-2 to be launched today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms lash Chennai; Chandrayaan-2 to be launched todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-rain-chandrayaan-live-5840987/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms lashed parts of Chennai on Sunday night, with suburbs in South Chennai receiving moderate to heavy rainfall.
According to the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, the Kacheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai (KTC) belt received a good spell of rain on Sunday and will continue to see light showers throughout the day.
Chandrayaan – 2, India’s first moon-landing mission is scheduled to take off today from Sriharikota in Tamil Nadu at 02:43 pm. The mission, which had been scheduled for take-off on July 15 was called off after a leak was detected in the GSLV-MkIII launch vehicle an hour before take-off.
The Athi Varadar festival in Tamil Nadu is in the spotlight after four people died in a stampede there on Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred following rumors that authorities were planning to cut short the darshan timings.
