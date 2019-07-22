Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms lash Chennai; Chandrayaan-2 to be launched today

Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

Chandrayaan – 2, India’s first moon-landing mission is scheduled to take off today from Sriharikota in Tamil Nadu at 02:43 pm. The mission, which had been scheduled for take-off on July 15 was called off after a leak was detected in the GSLV-MkIII launch vehicle an hour before take-off.

According to the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, the Kacheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai (KTC) belt received a good spell of rain on Sunday and will continue to see light showers throughout the day.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Thunderstorms lashed parts of Chennai on Sunday night, with suburbs in South Chennai receiving moderate to heavy rainfall.

The temple town of Kanchipuram, 72 km from the heart of Chennai, had been gearing up for this festival for quite a few years. The 48-day festival commenced on July 1 and it goes on till August 17.

The Athi Varadar festival in Tamil Nadu is in the spotlight after four people died in a stampede there on Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred following rumors that authorities were planning to cut short the darshan timings.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) announced the creation of two new districts in Tamil Nadu by bifurcating Tirunelveli and Kanchipuram on Thursday.

The government will be carving Tenkasi out of Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu from Kanchipuram, he said.

