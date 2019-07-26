Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Athi Varadar has received 34L devotees; Vaccination drive against Diphtheria in Coimbatore

Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

Truck loads of Red Thakkalis coming. Semma semma intense storms. Summa theirka vidu poguthu. 3rd day of straight day of rains in the City. Surely ground water will improve a lot. Keep your RWH system ready. pic.twitter.com/IWacSuwMNG

Weather forecasters have predicted rain in Chennai today, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 28C and 34C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, with thunderstorms expected in parts of the city at night. According to private blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman, today will be third consecutive day of rain in Chennai. The rain is expected to percolate groundwater in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health announced on Thursday that medical teams will carry out mass vaccination drives in Coimbatore district from today to immunize children with DPT and tetanus-diphtheria vaccines, following two deaths and multiple cases of diphtheria being reported in the district since June.

The Madras High Court announced on Thursday that all cases pertaining to Lord Athi Varadar festival will be heard by the court on July 29. Six devotees have died due to stampede during the festival till date.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Government told the Madras High Court on Thursday that roughly 34 lakh people have visited the Devarajaswamy and Varadaraja Perumal temples in Kancheepuram district till date to offer prayers to Lord Athi Varadar.

A total of seven students were attacked during the fight; four students have been arrested and two have been suspended from the college.

The 177-year-old historically rich Pachaiyappa’s College, situated in Chetpet, Chennai is in the news after its students got involved in a brawl and started attacking each other using sickles in broad daylight near Arumbakkam on Tuesday.

The fight between two groups of students, who commute from Broadway and Poonamallee areas to the college, happened over who would be the ‘Route Thala’ (Route leader), a title the college students have passed on over the years.

The M.G.R Government Film and Television Institute, which once produced India’s finest actors like Ashok Kumar, PC Sreeram, Nassar, Aabavanan, Suhasini Maniratnam, RV Udhayakumar, RK Selvamani among many others, is in the spotlight after an allegation that the institute had been running without a principal for the last decade leading to abysmal administration.

While the authorities at the institute deny the allegations and urge the government to tweak the UGC norms, Tamil Nadu Film Directors Union President and former student of the institute, RK Selvamani said the institute should have a dual leadership.

According to UGC norms, a candidate should hold a Ph.D. degree as a minimum qualification to become the principal of the institution besides serving for at least 15 years in teaching/ research in universities, colleges, etc.

