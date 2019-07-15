Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: ‘Strong winds keeping rain away from Chennai’, say weather forecastershttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-live-5829502/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: ‘Strong winds keeping rain away from Chennai’, say weather forecasters
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated M G M Healthcare, a super-specialty hospital in a ceremony in Chennai on July 14. Lauding the state for being the medical hub of the country, Naidu urged the government of Tamil Nadu to create awareness of healthcare among the youth.
He also appealed to the medical fraternity to reach out to schools and colleges in the state and educate students about preventive healthcare and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
During the ceremony, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam praised the Vice President and called him a ‘statesman’ of Indian polity and called Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, a ‘mentor’ who was helping the state on its development path.
Live Blog
Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates | For updates in Tamil, click our Tamil Live Blog IETamil Live Blog |
DMK district secretaries meeting today
DMK announced on July 11 that the party's secretaries from all districts in Tamil Nadu will convene for a meeting today at the Anna Mandram Hallin the DMK Youth Wing Office Headquarters at Teynampet, Chennai at 5 pm. "The meeting will be chaired by DMK leader M K Stalin", said the party's general secretary, K Anbazhagan in a press release on July 11.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted another dry day for Chennai, with the minimum and maximum temperatures today expected to be 29C and 34C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day.
Forecasters opined that strong winds prevailing over Chennai seem to be keeping rain away from the city. Though the city received rain in a few areas in the past two days, it was not consistent since the clouds dissipated quickly. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather bloggers said that the city is expected to get good rain in the next few days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
While the city has been reeling under an acute water crisis which peaked this summer, residents of Kasimedu have been hit hard, due to erratic Metrowater supply and no means to pay for expensive private tankers who have doubled their prices since the crisis began in Chennai.
Residents of Kasimedu, most of whom work at the Kasimedu Fish Market next to the harbour blamed the scanty rainfall for the ongoing water crisis.
RS Mugilan, the environmental activist known for protesting against Sterlite, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Jallikattu, Hydrocarbon Project in Neduvasal, Neutrino, was spotted at Tirupati railway station on July 6, almost 140 days after he went missing.
DMK district secretaries meeting today
DMK announced on July 11 that the party's secretaries from all districts in Tamil Nadu will convene for a meeting today at the Anna Mandram Hallin the DMK Youth Wing Office Headquarters at Teynampet, Chennai at 5 pm. "The meeting will be chaired by DMK leader M K Stalin", said the party's general secretary, K Anbazhagan in a press release on July 11.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted another dry day for Chennai, with the minimum and maximum temperatures today expected to be 29C and 34C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day.
Forecasters opined that strong winds prevailing over Chennai seem to be keeping rain away from the city. Though the city received rain in a few areas in the past two days, it was not consistent since the clouds dissipated quickly. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather bloggers said that the city is expected to get good rain in the next few days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.