Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: ‘Strong winds keeping rain away from Chennai’, say weather forecasters

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated M G M Healthcare, a super-specialty hospital in a ceremony in Chennai on July 14. Lauding the state for being the medical hub of the country, Naidu urged the government of Tamil Nadu to create awareness of healthcare among the youth.

He also appealed to the medical fraternity to reach out to schools and colleges in the state and educate students about preventive healthcare and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

During the ceremony, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam praised the Vice President and called him a ‘statesman’ of Indian polity and called Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, a ‘mentor’ who was helping the state on its development path.