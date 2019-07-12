Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: President to visit Athi Varadar today; Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme from todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-live-5826059/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: President to visit Athi Varadar today; Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme from today
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) announced on Thursday that trains will commence the transportation of drinking water from Jolarpettai today, following the success of the trial run conducted on Wednesday.
While the trains are expected to bring in 10 million litres a day (MLD) of drinking water, the wagons will bring in 2.5 MLD as of today to the Villivakkam station in Chennai. The Southern Railway has fixed a tariff of Rs. 8.6 lakh per trip for the same.
The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered revenue officials in Tamil Nadu to check the illegal extraction of groundwater from farmwells in the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, following allegations by villagers that private water tankers were illegally extracting water from their lands. The HC had ordered the Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to also submit a list of tanker operating in the three areas under their control about two weeks ago.
Live Blog
Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates | For updates in Tamil, click our Tamil Live Blog IETamil Live Blog |
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Athi Varadar today
President Ram Nath Kovind will commence his visit to Tamil Nadu today and will visit the Athi Varadar festival at the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kacheepuram today to pay obeisance to the deity during the 44-day festival in the state. Over 3000 policemen have been deployed as a part of the President's visit to the temple from 3 pm to 4 pm.
The President is also expected to visit The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
Chennai weather for the day
The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light rain in parts of the city today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 29C and 35C respectively. The sky will remain partly cloudy today.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Grappling with a water crisis in urban and rural areas without a long-term solution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced construction of 10,000 check dams across the state in the current financial year.
AIADMK’s A Mohammed John and N Chandrasekharan, M Shanmugam and P Wilson of DMK were the other four elected candidates to fill the vacancies of the six members whose tenure ends on July 24. Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer, K Srinivasan announced the elected nominees today.
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Athi Varadar today
President Ram Nath Kovind will commence his visit to Tamil Nadu today and will visit the Athi Varadar festival at the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kacheepuram today to pay obeisance to the deity during the 44-day festival in the state. Over 3000 policemen have been deployed as a part of the President's visit to the temple from 3 pm to 4 pm.
The President is also expected to visit The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
Chennai weather for the day
The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light rain in parts of the city today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 29C and 35C respectively. The sky will remain partly cloudy today.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.