Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: President to visit Athi Varadar today; Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme from today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) announced on Thursday that trains will commence the transportation of drinking water from Jolarpettai today, following the success of the trial run conducted on Wednesday.

While the trains are expected to bring in 10 million litres a day (MLD) of drinking water, the wagons will bring in 2.5 MLD as of today to the Villivakkam station in Chennai. The Southern Railway has fixed a tariff of Rs. 8.6 lakh per trip for the same.

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered revenue officials in Tamil Nadu to check the illegal extraction of groundwater from farmwells in the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, following allegations by villagers that private water tankers were illegally extracting water from their lands. The HC had ordered the Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to also submit a list of tanker operating in the three areas under their control about two weeks ago.