Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: President to visit Athi Varadar today; Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme from today

Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.

Chennai, Southern Railway
Chennai-Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Water from the Chennai-Jolarpettai scheme will commence transportation to the city from today. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) announced on Thursday that trains will commence the transportation of drinking water from Jolarpettai today, following the success of the trial run conducted on Wednesday.

While the trains are expected to bring in 10 million litres a day (MLD) of drinking water, the wagons will bring in 2.5 MLD as of today to the Villivakkam station in Chennai. The Southern Railway has fixed a tariff of Rs. 8.6 lakh per trip for the same.

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered revenue officials in Tamil Nadu to check the illegal extraction of groundwater from farmwells in the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, following allegations by villagers that private water tankers were illegally extracting water from their lands. The HC had ordered the Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to also submit a list of tanker operating in the three areas under their control about two weeks ago.

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates | For updates in Tamil, click our Tamil Live Blog IETamil Live Blog |

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Athi Varadar today

President Ram Nath Kovind will commence his visit to Tamil Nadu today and will visit the Athi Varadar festival at the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kacheepuram today to pay obeisance to the deity during the 44-day festival in the state. Over 3000 policemen have been deployed as a part of the President's visit to the temple from 3 pm to 4 pm. 

The President is also expected to visit The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. 

Chennai weather for the day

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light rain in parts of the city today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 29C and 35C respectively. The sky will remain partly cloudy today. 

Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that 10,000 check dams will be built in the state this year. (PTI photo)

Grappling with a water crisis in urban and rural areas without a long-term solution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced construction of 10,000 check dams across the state in the current financial year.

READ | Tamil Nadu plans 10,000 check dams to tide over water crisis

He said Rs 312 crore has been allocated for the project.

Six Rajya Sabha nominees including MDMK’s Vaiko and PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss were Thursday elected unopposed to the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

READ | Rajya Sabha elections: Vaiko, Anbumani among six candidates elected unopposed from Tamil Nadu

AIADMK’s A Mohammed John and N Chandrasekharan, M Shanmugam and P Wilson of DMK were the other four elected candidates to fill the vacancies of the six members whose tenure ends on July 24. Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer, K Srinivasan announced the elected nominees today.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News July 11 Highlights

