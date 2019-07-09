Toggle Menu
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Saravana Bhavan owner Rajagopal’s hearing in SC today, 9 others surrender before court on Mondayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-live-5821748/

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Saravana Bhavan owner Rajagopal’s hearing in SC today, 9 others surrender before court on Monday

Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.

Store owner to Saravana Bhavan boss: Rise and fall later, heads to jail for life
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live updates: On Friday, SC confirmed life sentence awarded to P Rajagopal for the murder of Prince Santhakumar in 2001.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: P Rajagopal, the owner of Saravana Bhavan, the popular South Indian vegetarian hotel chain, failed to surrender on Sunday citing health reasons. However, Rajagopal’s accomplices, including Daniel, Karmegam, Zakir Hussain, Kasi Viswanathan and Patturajan, surrendered before the fourth additional session court in Chennai.

READ | Saravana Bhavan owner fails to surrender in 2001 murder case, seeks extension

The SC had given Rajagopal time till July 7 to surrender. A few days earlier, Rajagopal got admitted into a private hospital citing ill health. He filed a petition in the apex court seeking an extension of the deadline to surrender. The hearing has been postponed to Tuesday.

Live Blog

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates | For updates in Tamil, click our Tamil Live Blog IETamil Live Blog |

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

2019 Lok Sabha elections: Tamil Nadu, without the 'Balakot bump'

The AIADMK announced the names of their RS candidates on Saturday in Chennai. Express Photo: File

The ruling AIADMK named former minister A Mohammedjan and N Chandrasekaran as its candidates for the July 18 Rajya Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu on Saturday in Chennai.

READ | AIADMK names Mohammedjan, Chandrasekaran for Rajya Sabha polls

Mohammedjan served as minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare in the cabinet of late J Jayalalithaa from 2011 to 2013.Chandrasekaran, a long-time party functionary, is the AIADMK’s Mettur (Salem suburban party district) town party secretary.

Out of the four Indian sailing teams set to take part in next month’s J80 World Championship at Bilbao in Spain, three will be from Chennai’s Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC).

READ | Chennai sailing teams aim for strong finish at World J80 Championship in Spain

The club, established in 1910, is aiming for a strong finish after one of its teams was placed fifth at last year’s Asian Championship in China. RMYC’s hopes rest on a professional team, a mixed team, and an all-women’s team.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News July 8 Highlights

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Saravana Bhavan owner fails to surrender in 2001 murder case, seeks extension
2 Chennai, Tamil Nadu News July 8: Kamal Haasan to participate in TN all-party meet; Chennai-Mumbai flights delayed
3 Tamil Nadu: Activist missing for five months found in Tirupati, handed over to CID