Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Saravana Bhavan owner Rajagopal’s hearing in SC today, 9 others surrender before court on Monday

The SC had given Rajagopal time till July 7 to surrender. A few days earlier, Rajagopal got admitted into a private hospital citing ill health. He filed a petition in the apex court seeking an extension of the deadline to surrender. The hearing has been postponed to Tuesday.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: P Rajagopal, the owner of Saravana Bhavan, the popular South Indian vegetarian hotel chain, failed to surrender on Sunday citing health reasons. However, Rajagopal’s accomplices, including Daniel, Karmegam, Zakir Hussain, Kasi Viswanathan and Patturajan, surrendered before the fourth additional session court in Chennai.

The AIADMK announced the names of their RS candidates on Saturday in Chennai. Express Photo: File

The ruling AIADMK named former minister A Mohammedjan and N Chandrasekaran as its candidates for the July 18 Rajya Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu on Saturday in Chennai.

Mohammedjan served as minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare in the cabinet of late J Jayalalithaa from 2011 to 2013.Chandrasekaran, a long-time party functionary, is the AIADMK’s Mettur (Salem suburban party district) town party secretary.

Out of the four Indian sailing teams set to take part in next month’s J80 World Championship at Bilbao in Spain, three will be from Chennai’s Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC).

The club, established in 1910, is aiming for a strong finish after one of its teams was placed fifth at last year’s Asian Championship in China. RMYC’s hopes rest on a professional team, a mixed team, and an all-women’s team.

