Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tanker strike called off; Missing activist Mugilan traced and handed to CB-CID
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Water Lorry Owners Association, who had proposed indefinite strike from today called it off on Sunday night, after officials intervened and promised the drivers that they will end the seizure of the lorries by irate villagers, whose farm wells the lorries draw water from.
Anti-Sterlite activist Mugilan, who was reported missing since February of this year was traced to Tirupati and handed over to CB-CID officials on Sunday. Mugilan, who had protested against government projects and the alleged involvement of top police officials in the violence during the anti-Sterlite demonstrations, was spotted at Tirupati railway station.
Rumours of his death had started doing the rounds since the activist was last spotted boarding a Madurai-bound train from Chennai five months ago.
5 killed in car-bus collision at Tirunelveli
Five people were killed after a car from Thoothukudi to Ambasamudram and a private bus headed to Nellai collided head-on at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu today morning. Arulmani and Panneer who were travelling in the car were identified among the five deceased. Another person was admitted to the Nellai Government Medical College Hospital after sustaining grievous injuries.
Locals alleged that frequent accidents surrounding the Patthamadai pond were caused due to vehicles travelling in the wrong way along the road.
Change in train timings following maintenance work
The Southern Railway announced a change in the timings of trains bound for Yeswantpur and Ernakulam, travelling through the Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section on Thursday, due to track maintenance work and Simple Quick Relaying System being carried out at the section between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam from July 5 to July 16.
Weather forecasters have predicted another dry day in Chennai today, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 29C and 39C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy, with light showers expected in certain parts of the city. Officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre said that the city will continue to experience dry days until Tuesday, due to a break in the southwest monsoon.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
The ruling AIADMK named former minister A Mohammedjan and N Chandrasekaran as its candidates for the July 18 Rajya Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu on Saturday in Chennai.
Mohammedjan served as minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare in the cabinet of late J Jayalalithaa from 2011 to 2013.Chandrasekaran, a long-time party functionary, is the AIADMK’s Mettur (Salem suburban party district) town party secretary.
Delivering her maiden Budget speech in Parliament Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who hails from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, quoted a verse from the poem ‘Purananuru’, a Tamil Sangam-era literature piece which deals with the life of a king.
While speaking on the subject of taxation, she said: “At this juncture Sir, I find wisdom in a line from Purananuru which is a Sangam Tamil literature piece. This was sung as an advice to the Pandian king Arivudainambi by Pisiranthaiyaar. It’s a long verse; I’m picking the first line, some lines from the middle and the end.”
