Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tanker strike called off; Missing activist Mugilan traced and handed to CB-CID

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Water Lorry Owners Association, who had proposed indefinite strike from today called it off on Sunday night, after officials intervened and promised the drivers that they will end the seizure of the lorries by irate villagers, whose farm wells the lorries draw water from.

Anti-Sterlite activist Mugilan, who was reported missing since February of this year was traced to Tirupati and handed over to CB-CID officials on Sunday. Mugilan, who had protested against government projects and the alleged involvement of top police officials in the violence during the anti-Sterlite demonstrations, was spotted at Tirupati railway station.

Rumours of his death had started doing the rounds since the activist was last spotted boarding a Madurai-bound train from Chennai five months ago.