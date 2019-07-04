Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two die at Athi Varadar festival; SC judgement to have 6 regional translations

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two people were killed due to alleged police high-handedness at the Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. In the first incident, a share auto driver, Kumar, immolated himself near the temple premises after being denied entry into the temple by the police, despite having a valid entry ticket to the festival.

In the second incident, Sakthi Akash, a native of Andhra Pradesh collapsed in the crowd, when he was stopped from taking selfies with his family by the police in charge. The boy was allegedly hit twice with lathi by a woman constable and collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that its judgements will soon be available in six Indian languages – Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, and Odia. The translations of the Supreme Court judgments are set to be introduced on the Court’s website by the end of the month. Meanwhile, DMK president Stalin praised the move and urged the court to include Tamil as a language in its regional translations.