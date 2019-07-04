Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two die at Athi Varadar festival; SC judgement to have 6 regional translations

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two die at Athi Varadar festival; SC judgement to have 6 regional translationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-live-5813917/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two people were killed due to alleged police high-handedness at the Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. In the first incident, a share auto driver, Kumar, immolated himself near the temple premises after being denied entry into the temple by the police, despite having a valid entry ticket to the festival.
In the second incident, Sakthi Akash, a native of Andhra Pradesh collapsed in the crowd, when he was stopped from taking selfies with his family by the police in charge. The boy was allegedly hit twice with lathi by a woman constable and collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that its judgements will soon be available in six Indian languages – Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, and Odia. The translations of the Supreme Court judgments are set to be introduced on the Court’s website by the end of the month. Meanwhile, DMK president Stalin praised the move and urged the court to include Tamil as a language in its regional translations.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted another dry day in the city today, with mimim and maximum temperatures expected to be 30C and 37C respectively. The sky will continue to remain cloudy, with slight chances of rain predicted in certain pockets of Chennai.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Chennai’s Guindy, according to a leading real estate services firm, has emerged as the top residential area among the 15 hotspots identified in the capital city. The locations have been identified based on highest real estate launches for the past three years and a qualitative analysis.
According to a report released by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the 15 locations have been chosen based on three parameters – connectivity, quality of life and real estate value.
A travel agent was arrested by the Chennai Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly using an illegal software to book tatkal railway tickets on the IRCTC portal. The RPF also seized 114 expired tickets worth more than Rs 5 lakh and 14 other tickets worth Rs 50,000 from his possession.
