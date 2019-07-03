Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: IRCTC booking scam unearthed in city; travel agent arrested

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: A travel agent was arrested by the Chennai Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly using an illegal software to book tatkal railway tickets on the IRCTC portal. The RPF also seized 114 expired tickets worth more than Rs 5 lakh and 14 other tickets worth Rs 50,000 from his possession.

The RPF said the travel agent allegedly targeted non-Tamil speakers who came to Chennai for medical treatment. He charged them double the cost for train tickets, they added.

After being assailed by questions from the opposition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Tuesday that the reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) for medical seats in the State would continue to be 69 per cent. The announcement was made after DMK president Stalin raised a question against the Reservation Bill during zero hour in the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Tuesday.