Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: IRCTC booking scam unearthed in city; travel agent arrested
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: A travel agent was arrested by the Chennai Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly using an illegal software to book tatkal railway tickets on the IRCTC portal. The RPF also seized 114 expired tickets worth more than Rs 5 lakh and 14 other tickets worth Rs 50,000 from his possession.
The RPF said the travel agent allegedly targeted non-Tamil speakers who came to Chennai for medical treatment. He charged them double the cost for train tickets, they added.
After being assailed by questions from the opposition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Tuesday that the reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) for medical seats in the State would continue to be 69 per cent. The announcement was made after DMK president Stalin raised a question against the Reservation Bill during zero hour in the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Tuesday.
Live Blog
Waterbodies in Kancheepuram to get fresh lease of life
The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) announced on Tuesday that the department had identified about 36 waterbodies in Kancheepuram, Chennai for restoration under the state's Kudimaramathu scheme and said that the work would be done before the Northeast monsoon hits Tamil Nadu.
The State government had declared Kancheepuram, along with 22 other districts in the State as drought-hit in March this year. In light of the state-wide drinking water crisis this summer, over 96 per cent of the water bodies in the district have gone dry, leaving residents in Kancheepuram scrambling for water.
Chennai weather for the day
Chennai is set to receive dry weather for a few more days, with weather forecasters having predicted the minimum and maximum temperatures today at 29C and 37C respectively. The sky is expecetd to remain partly cloudy through the day, although chances of rain are nil.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
With the water crisis in Chennai taking a turn for the worse with each passing day, Kollywood celebrities have been advocating water conservation to alleviate the drought-like conditions.
Justice Swaminathan said he believes in judicial accountability and has presented the performance card. Self appraising his performance, the judge said he aims to ensure that his Judgments hereafter are more comprehensive.
