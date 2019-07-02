Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Stalin and DMK MLAs walk out of assembly; MTC strike affects commutershttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-live-5809987/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Stalin and DMK MLAs walk out of assembly; MTC strike affects commuters
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The bus strike by workers of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) left thousands in the city stranded as over 2000 buses went off roads across Chennai on Monday. The striking workers alleged that their salaries for the month of June had either not been paid or not been paid in full, while some alleged that their pay had been cut by 60 per cent.
The State Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabaskar, later spoke to the workers on Monday and while addressing the media, he said, “Transport workers should return to duty immediately, the public shouldn’t suffer because of this strike. No salaries have been cut, the workers will be paid by today evening.”
DMK leader MK Stalin, along with his party MLAs walked out of the assembly on Monday after speaker P Dhanapal said that he would expunge the remarks made by Stalin on the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Stalin had accused Kiran Bedi of defaming the people of the state, after the latter took to Twitter on Sunday and accused the Tamil Nadu government of being corrupt and indifferent in light of ongoing the state-wide water crisis.
Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day.
Chennai weather for the day
After having received moderate rainfall last week, Chennai is in for more dry days after the city failed to receive light showers on Monday, despite predictions that isolated showers could be ecpected in parts of the city yesterday.
Weather forecasters have predicted the minimum and maximum temperatures today to be 29C and 35C respectively, with the sky expected to be partly cloudy. Light showers can be expected in a few areas.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Soundarya Rajnikanth, the younger daughter of superstar-turned-politician Rajnikanth, found herself in the middle of a social media maelstrom for a Facebook post on teaching her son how to swim.
The post received backlash from social media users who pointed out that posting such pictures while Chennai was reeling under a severe water scarcity was inappropriate, even as a few users praised her for her parenting skills.
With Chennai reeling under an acute water crisis this summer after receiving less than adequate rainfall in November last year, residents in the capital city have come up with unique ways to conserve water and use it for their daily needs.
