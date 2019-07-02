Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Stalin and DMK MLAs walk out of assembly; MTC strike affects commuters

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The bus strike by workers of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) left thousands in the city stranded as over 2000 buses went off roads across Chennai on Monday. The striking workers alleged that their salaries for the month of June had either not been paid or not been paid in full, while some alleged that their pay had been cut by 60 per cent.

The State Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabaskar, later spoke to the workers on Monday and while addressing the media, he said, “Transport workers should return to duty immediately, the public shouldn’t suffer because of this strike. No salaries have been cut, the workers will be paid by today evening.”

DMK leader MK Stalin, along with his party MLAs walked out of the assembly on Monday after speaker P Dhanapal said that he would expunge the remarks made by Stalin on the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Stalin had accused Kiran Bedi of defaming the people of the state, after the latter took to Twitter on Sunday and accused the Tamil Nadu government of being corrupt and indifferent in light of ongoing the state-wide water crisis.