Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Bird-hit delays Vaigai Express; City wears rainbow hue with 11th pride parade

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Vaigai Express, which was bound for Chennai was delayed by 40 minutes, after a pigeon, which got stuck to the pantograph led to a technical snag at the Trichy junction on Sunday. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the pilot of train from Madurai to Chennai had sensed something amiss after crossing Manapparai station and once the engine began developing trouble, he halted the train at Trichy junction and informed authorities. The carcass of the bird was later handed over to officers from the forest department.

The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride Parade was held at Egmore in Chennai on Sunday, to mark the end of the pride month. Conducted by the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition, the march began at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore and ended at the LG Road Junction.

About 500 members from the LGBTQIA community took part in the parade, carrying placards and banners with messages such ‘I refuse to be invisible’, ‘Everyone deserves equality’ and ‘Straight, but not narrow’. Most of the marchers felt that the parade was important since it helped members of the LGBTQIA community to celebrate their identity and create awareness about the rights of the community to the public.