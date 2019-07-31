Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: TN celebrates Hospital Day; HC directs Rapido to furnish details of rules followed by ridershttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-water-crisis-politics-athi-varadar-live-5865469/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: TN celebrates Hospital Day; HC directs Rapido to furnish details of rules followed by riders
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: In honour of the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, an eminent educator, lawmaker, surgeon and social reformer, government hospital across Tamil Nadu celebrated Hospital Day on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar took part in the celebrations at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he unveiled a portait of Dr. Muthulakshmi and planted saplings along with the doctors, nurses and students at the hospital.
Following a writ filed by Chennai-based bike taxi app, Rapido, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the lawyer representing the company to provide details regarding the statutory rules followed by the bike-taxi riders. The writ had been filed after a judge of the HC had filed a restraining order against the bike-taxi company.
Live Blog
Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates |
Non-essential medical services withdrawn today
In response to the nation-wide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, private hospitals and clinics in Tamil Nadu will be withdrawing all non-essential medical services in the state for 24 hours today. Emergency services, however will be functioning today.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted a pleasant day in Chennai today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 28C and 35C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day.
The Regional Meterological Centre (RMC) had predicted on Tuesday that areas along the coast in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive light showers for the next two days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
With less than 10 days to go for Vellore Parliament Elections, the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK have been on a campaigning spree. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and opposition leader MK Stalin have been canvassing for votes in Vellore constituency for the past few days.
With both senior leaders playing the blame game on each other, the latest inductee into DMK’s fold, Udhayanidhi Stalin, stepped up on Monday and added fuel to the campaigning fire. Supporting party candidate Kathir Anand, the party’s youth wing secretary, campaigned in areas such as Kodaiyanji, Azhinjikulam, Sankarapuram and assured that the ruling government will be dislodged soon.
The ongoing Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu has been making headlines since July 1, with devotees from all over India thronging Kancheepuram to offer prayers to Lord Athi Varadar.
The festival has gained a lot of traction from the past two weeks, given that President Ram Nath Kovind and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) offered their prayers to the deity earlier this month.
Non-essential medical services withdrawn today
In response to the nation-wide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, private hospitals and clinics in Tamil Nadu will be withdrawing all non-essential medical services in the state for 24 hours today. Emergency services, however will be functioning today.
Chennai weather for the day
Weather forecasters have predicted a pleasant day in Chennai today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 28C and 35C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day.
The Regional Meterological Centre (RMC) had predicted on Tuesday that areas along the coast in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive light showers for the next two days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.