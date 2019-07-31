Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: TN celebrates Hospital Day; HC directs Rapido to furnish details of rules followed by riders

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: In honour of the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, an eminent educator, lawmaker, surgeon and social reformer, government hospital across Tamil Nadu celebrated Hospital Day on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar took part in the celebrations at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he unveiled a portait of Dr. Muthulakshmi and planted saplings along with the doctors, nurses and students at the hospital.

Following a writ filed by Chennai-based bike taxi app, Rapido, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the lawyer representing the company to provide details regarding the statutory rules followed by the bike-taxi riders. The writ had been filed after a judge of the HC had filed a restraining order against the bike-taxi company.