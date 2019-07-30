Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two-way road on Nandanam Junction reopened; HC dismisses cases relating to Athi Varadar festival

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: A section of the road on the Anna Salai-Nandanam Junction which leads towards the Gemini flyover has been reopened to commuters and made into a two-way road once again. The section had been made into a one-way in 2011 for the construction of the Chennai Metro.

The section, which was open only for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses since 2011 has now been opened for private vehicles as well.

The Madras High Court dismissed all Public Interest Litigations (PIL) which had been filed against the ongoing Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram district on Monday. The court observed that the police were able to manage the crowd despite more than 34 lakh devotees having already visited Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram.