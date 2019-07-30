Toggle Menu
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Two-way road on Nandanam Junction reopened; HC dismisses cases relating to Athi Varadar festival

Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.

Chennai rains, rainfall
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Updates: A section of the road on Nandanam junction has been made into a two-way once again. Express Photo: Nithya

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: A section of the road on the Anna Salai-Nandanam Junction which leads towards the Gemini flyover has been reopened to commuters and made into a two-way road once again. The section had been made into a one-way in 2011 for the construction of the Chennai Metro.

The section, which was open only for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses since 2011 has now been opened for private vehicles as well.

The Madras High Court dismissed all Public Interest Litigations (PIL) which had been filed against the ongoing Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram district on Monday. The court observed that the police were able to manage the crowd despite more than 34 lakh devotees having already visited Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram.

Live Blog

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day.

Chennai weather for the day

Weather forecasters have predicted a pleasant day in Chennai today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 28C and 34C respectively. The sky is expected to be cloudy today, with slight chances of rain in certain parts of the city.

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

Lok Sabha, MK Stalin, Udhyanidhi Stalin, DMK, AIADMK, Vellore Lok Sabha, Chennai News, Indian Express News

Our leader Stalin will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, this government will be toppled in the next two or six months, said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

With less than 10 days to go for Vellore Parliament Elections, the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK have been on a campaigning spree. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and opposition leader MK Stalin have been canvassing for votes in Vellore constituency for the past few days.

READ | Tamil Nadu govt will be dislodged in next few months: Udhayanidhi Stalin

With both senior leaders playing the blame game on each other, the latest inductee into DMK’s fold, Udhayanidhi Stalin, stepped up on Monday and added fuel to the campaigning fire. Supporting party candidate Kathir Anand, the party’s youth wing secretary, campaigned in areas such as Kodaiyanji, Azhinjikulam, Sankarapuram and assured that the ruling government will be dislodged soon.

In a bid to tackle the ongoing water crisis and enable smooth booking of water lorries, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to launch a new scheme titled ‘Dial for Water 2.0’ in Chennai from July 29.

READ | Chennai water crisis: Here is how Metrowater is being streamlined

The scheme, which was announced on Twitter on July 26, aims to cut down on the waiting period while booking a water lorry from Metrowater.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News July 29 Highlights

