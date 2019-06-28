Toggle Menu
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: Tamilselvan to join DMK; Fridge on fire kills 3 in city

Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on water scarcity, traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, weather forecasts, rains, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: An audio recording had Tamilselvan passing intemperate remarks about TTV Dhinakaran to Chellapandian, AMMK’s Madurai administrator.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) propaganda secretary, Thanga Thamilselvan, who was expelled from the party for his comments against AMMK secretary TTV Dhinakaran, will be joining the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Tamilselvan is expected to visit the DMK headquarters, Arivalayam, at Chennai today. DMK made the move to include Thangaselvan in their ranks, even as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members were fighting among themselves over accommodating the former AMMK cadre.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) suspended the party’s South Chennai president Karate Thiagarajan on Thursday for frequently engaging in anti-party activities and breach of discipline.

A journalist working with News J, his wife and mother were found dead on Thursday at their house in Selaiyur, near Tambaram in Chennai, after their fridge caught fire early in the morning around 2 am. Police suspected that the trio died of asphyxiation while trying to escape the house through the front door.

According to officials, the fire was caused due to a short circuit, since the fridge did not have a stablilizer.

Live Blog

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates | For updates in Tamil, click our Tamil Live Blog IETamil Live Blog |

State assembly session to commence today

The month-long Tamil Nadu Assembly session will commence from today at Fort St. George in Chennai at 10 am. The session is expected to discuss the demand for grants to various departments of the State government. 

Meanwhile, The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has asked all the party legislators to attend a meeting at the party's headquarters in Royapettah today, through a press release which was sent out on Wednesday. Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are also expected to convene for a meeting at Arivalayam, the DMK headqaurters later in the day. 

Chennai weather for the day

After parts of the city received low rainfall on Thursday night, weather forecasters have predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures in Chennai today will be at 29C and 36C respectively. Chances of rain are low, with the sky expected to remain cloudy through the day. 

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on Chennai water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: The Greater Chennai Corporation will begin inoculating the city's stray dogs against rabies from July. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced last week that they will be carrying out an inoculation drive for stray dogs from July this year, for a period of 80 days in Chennai.

The vaccination drive will be carried out to inoculate the city's stray dogs and puppies over 3 months old against rabies. The drive, which is carried out every year will be done at a cost of approximately Rs. 77 lakh.

In light of the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, media reports had said that Kollywood filmmakers are rethinking using rain sequence in their movies. With the metro water tankers in such high demand, it was reported that the production houses have instructed their directors to avoid using such sequences as it would require close to 40-50 tankers of water.

The television industry, on the other hand, has stopped using rain sequences in its reality shows and soap operas.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News June 27 Highlights

