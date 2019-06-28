Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: Tamilselvan to join DMK; Fridge on fire kills 3 in city

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) propaganda secretary, Thanga Thamilselvan, who was expelled from the party for his comments against AMMK secretary TTV Dhinakaran, will be joining the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Tamilselvan is expected to visit the DMK headquarters, Arivalayam, at Chennai today. DMK made the move to include Thangaselvan in their ranks, even as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members were fighting among themselves over accommodating the former AMMK cadre.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) suspended the party’s South Chennai president Karate Thiagarajan on Thursday for frequently engaging in anti-party activities and breach of discipline.

A journalist working with News J, his wife and mother were found dead on Thursday at their house in Selaiyur, near Tambaram in Chennai, after their fridge caught fire early in the morning around 2 am. Police suspected that the trio died of asphyxiation while trying to escape the house through the front door.

According to officials, the fire was caused due to a short circuit, since the fridge did not have a stablilizer.