Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: CWMA orders Karnataka to release 40 tmc water to TN; AMMK to expel Thanga Tamiselvan

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered Karnataka to release 40.43 tmc (one thousand million cubic feet) of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for June and July on Tuesday, in light of the state-wide water crisis and the delayed southwest monsoon. The order was given after Karnataka failed to release 9.19 tmc of water in June as directed by the CWMA in May. Tamil Nadu claimed that the delay in the release of water by Karnataka was the reason why the Mettur dam sluices were not opened as per schedule on June 12.

Former Andipatti MLA and AMMK’s propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan found himself in a soup after an audio clip of him, where he was heard passing intemperate remarks about Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) secretary TTV Dhinakaran to Chellapandian, AMMK’s Madurai administrator went viral on social media on Monday.

Read Since Monday, the viral audio clip created turbulence in Tamil Nadu’s political circle

Following this, AMMK administrators met on Tuesday at TTV Dhinakaran’s house in Adyar. After the meeting, Dhinakaran addressed the reporters and said, “I don’t have any fear to remove Thangam as he said in the media; I will be meeting Chinamma (Sasikala) and then we will be announcing the new list of office-bearers including the new propaganda secretary on July 1.” Meanwhile, the AIADMK camp has welcomed Thanga Tamilselvan with open arms.