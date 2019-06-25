Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Madurai Corporation installs GPS in water tankers; TET exam to be held on June 27https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-politics-movies-water-crisis-water-scarcity-events-live-5798062/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Madurai Corporation installs GPS in water tankers; TET exam to be held on June 27
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Madurai Corporation installed GPS sensors in all the corporation lorries and tractors on Monday to prevent the illegal sale of water by the drivers. Further, the sensors will enable authorities to track the route taken by the drivers and gauge information on the quantity of water that is being supplied.
The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) which was marred by technical glitches as it went online for the first time on Sunday has been rescheduled. The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) announced on Monday that the re-exam for those who failed to complete the exam will be held on June 27.
The test was conducted to select 814 Computer Instructors for government schools. However, technical and logistical errors on June 23 left few candidates unable to complete the exam, while a majority of them could not attempt the test. The re-exam will be held at three engineering colleges in Namakkal, Kumbakonam and Trichy, Tamil Nadu.
Chennai Event: Day 2 of European Union Film Festival
The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Delegation of the European Union to India, Alliance Française of Madras and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan will host Day 2 of the 24th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) today from 6 pm to 08:15 pm at the Alliance Française of Madras institute on College Road, Chennai. The EUFF will be held from June 24 to July 4 in the city.
Two films will be screened today. A Belgian film, King of the Belgians, directed by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth will be screened at 6 pm and will be followed by a screening of Bubblegum, a Bulgarian film directed by Stanislav Todorov at 07:30 pm. The films will be screened for one hour and fifteen minutes each. For all the cine lovers out there, mark your calendars for the EUFF is the place to be over the next two weeks!
Collectors directed to submit water reports to Madras HC
The Madras High Court directed the collectors of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts to submit reports on the supply of water through private tankers, the sources they were obtaining the water from and the number of tankers operating under them on Monday.
Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad also asked the trio to file a report of the illegal extraction of groundwater for commercial purposes in Chennai, in light of the city-wide water crisis. The order was passed after a resident, R K Ilayaraja filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the Madras HC, alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by private parties for commercial usage in his area.
Chennai weather for the day
With light rainfall having made its presence felt in Chennai for the past few days, weather forecasters have predicted the skies to be cloudy today, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 29C and 35C respectively. Light showers can be expected in certain areas of the city today.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted on Monday that rainfall was expected in Chennai, Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tiruvannamalai on Monday and Tuesday.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Four youth, who were arrested for assaulting a Chennai cop, were booked under the Goondas Act on Sunday, police said.
The accused men were identified as M Mohammed Rizwan (35), K Mohammed Nowshad Ali (31), D Sulaiman (33), M Afsar Hussain (36). While Rizwan and Sulaiman belong to ‘Seven Wells’ area, Ali hails from Mannadi and Hussain from Royapuram in Chennai.
Out of the four Indian sailing teams set to take part in next month’s J80 World Championship at Bilbao in Spain, three will be from Chennai’s Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC).
