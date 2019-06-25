Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Madurai Corporation installs GPS in water tankers; TET exam to be held on June 27

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Madurai Corporation installed GPS sensors in all the corporation lorries and tractors on Monday to prevent the illegal sale of water by the drivers. Further, the sensors will enable authorities to track the route taken by the drivers and gauge information on the quantity of water that is being supplied.

The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) which was marred by technical glitches as it went online for the first time on Sunday has been rescheduled. The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) announced on Monday that the re-exam for those who failed to complete the exam will be held on June 27.

The test was conducted to select 814 Computer Instructors for government schools. However, technical and logistical errors on June 23 left few candidates unable to complete the exam, while a majority of them could not attempt the test. The re-exam will be held at three engineering colleges in Namakkal, Kumbakonam and Trichy, Tamil Nadu.