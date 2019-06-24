Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chennai receives rainfall over weekend; Nadigar Sangam Elections held on June 23

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The highly anticipated Nadigar Sangam Elections were held at St. Ebbas Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Sunday, after the High Court gave their nod for conducting the polls on Saturday. The elections saw over 2000 members casting their votes in person on Sunday, while 1000 other eligible voters opted for postal voting. The counting of votes will commence once the Madras HC gives the order.

Parts of Chennai received moderate showers on Saturday and Sunday, giving some respite from the heat to the water-starved coastal city, following Thursday’s showers. Read Depression in Bay of Bengal may bring rains in Chennai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rains in the city and northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday due to a combination of convective action, upperair cyclonic circulation, low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and the effects of the southwest monsoon.