Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chennai receives rainfall over weekend; Nadigar Sangam Elections held on June 23https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-politics-movies-water-crisis-water-scarcity-events-live-5796039/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Chennai receives rainfall over weekend; Nadigar Sangam Elections held on June 23
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on Chennai traffic, Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil movie releases, Chennai weather forecasts, local and civic issues and events near you in Chennai.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The highly anticipated Nadigar Sangam Elections were held at St. Ebbas Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Sunday, after the High Court gave their nod for conducting the polls on Saturday. The elections saw over 2000 members casting their votes in person on Sunday, while 1000 other eligible voters opted for postal voting. The counting of votes will commence once the Madras HC gives the order.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rains in the city and northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday due to a combination of convective action, upperair cyclonic circulation, low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and the effects of the southwest monsoon.
Live Blog
Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on weather, traffic, train services, airlines, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day. Also read our Bangalore News Live Updates | For updates in Tamil, click our Tamil Live Blog IETamil Live Blog |
Former Tamil Nadu DGP passes away
Former DGP from the state, V R Lakshminarayanan (91), passed away at his residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai on Sunday following a brief illness. His last rites will be held on Tuesday at the Anna Nagar Crematorium.
Lakshminarayanan was an officer from the 1951 batch of the IPS and had arrested Indira Gandhi in a corruption case on the orders of the Morarji Desai government in 1977, following the 1975 emergency.
Chennai weather for the day
With the city having received a good amount of rainfall over the weekend, weather forecasters have predicted the minimum and maximum temperatures today to be 28C and 37C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy and rainfall can be expected during the day in certain areas.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in Chennai, Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tiruvannamalai for the next two days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring you the latest updates on the water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, culture, local and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Out of the four Indian sailing teams set to take part in next month’s J80 World Championship at Bilbao in Spain, three will be from Chennai’s Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC).
RMYC’s hopes rest on a professional team, a mixed team, and an all-women’s team. The members belonging to these teams range from pilots, school and college students, doctors etc.
Meanwhile, Queensland Amusement park, situated in Poonamalle near Chennai has been ordered to suspend its operations temporarily following an accident which occurred at the park, injuring at least 12 people.
Former Tamil Nadu DGP passes away
Former DGP from the state, V R Lakshminarayanan (91), passed away at his residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai on Sunday following a brief illness. His last rites will be held on Tuesday at the Anna Nagar Crematorium.
Lakshminarayanan was an officer from the 1951 batch of the IPS and had arrested Indira Gandhi in a corruption case on the orders of the Morarji Desai government in 1977, following the 1975 emergency.
Chennai weather for the day
With the city having received a good amount of rainfall over the weekend, weather forecasters have predicted the minimum and maximum temperatures today to be 28C and 37C respectively. The sky will remain cloudy and rainfall can be expected during the day in certain areas.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in Chennai, Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tiruvannamalai for the next two days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring you the latest updates on the water crisis, rains, traffic, weather, politics, culture, local and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.