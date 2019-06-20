Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Kotturpuram residents stage road roko; Tamil Nadu heightens security after alert

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu has been put on high alert, with security being stepped up across the State after receiving inputs on a terror module planning to target vital institutions in South India. According to sources, a three-member cell, Abu Alqital, believed to be Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) operatives were active on social media platforms and warned of imminent attacks in India.

The group, which often targets establishments such as places of worship, restaurants, malls and other installations posted online about their intention to use Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), vehicles and other arms to carry out attacks.

The Nadigar Sangam Elections, which were scheduled to be held on June 23 were deferred by the Registrar of Societies on Wednesday after several members alleged that they had been removed from the list of eligible voters. Further, the organization said that the elections, which should have been conducted six months after the tenure of the current office bearers ended in October 2018 had been delayed beyond the stipulated deadline.