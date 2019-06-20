Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Kotturpuram residents stage road roko; Tamil Nadu heightens security after alerthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-politics-movies-water-crisis-civic-issues-local-issues-live-5789477/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Kotturpuram residents stage road roko; Tamil Nadu heightens security after alert
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu has been put on high alert, with security being stepped up across the State after receiving inputs on a terror module planning to target vital institutions in South India. According to sources, a three-member cell, Abu Alqital, believed to be Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) operatives were active on social media platforms and warned of imminent attacks in India.
The group, which often targets establishments such as places of worship, restaurants, malls and other installations posted online about their intention to use Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), vehicles and other arms to carry out attacks.
The Nadigar Sangam Elections, which were scheduled to be held on June 23 were deferred by the Registrar of Societies on Wednesday after several members alleged that they had been removed from the list of eligible voters. Further, the organization said that the elections, which should have been conducted six months after the tenure of the current office bearers ended in October 2018 had been delayed beyond the stipulated deadline.
Lok Sabha MPs choose to take oath in Regional languages over English in this year's ceremony
The 17th Lok Sabha saw a significant drop in the number of Member of Parliament (MPs) taking oath in English, with most of the MPs taking their oath in their regional languages. Only 54 MPs took oath in English, with a significant shift from English to regional langauges being observed among the MPs from the southern states.
Nine students from Pachaiyappa's College in Chennai were suspended on Wednesday for their participation in the bus day incident following a police enquiry. Five second-year students and four thrid-year students have been barred from entering the college premises without the permission of the principal.
In a video which went viral on socia media over the past two days, students who were seen travelling on the roof of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus fell from the bus after the driver applied the brakes to avoid hitting a bike. Kilpauk Police filed a case against the boys, who were later suspended on Wednesday.
Kotturpuram residents stage road roko over frequent power cuts
Residents of the Kotturpuram Housing Board held a protest along the Gandhi Mandapam Road, Chennai on Wednesday night to protest against the frequent power outages in the area. Traffic was halted for more than 1 km on the stretch that connects Nadanam to Adyar. Police later intervened and promised to ask the Tamil Nadu Electricty Board (TNEB) officials to take action.
The protest comes close on the heels of the protests that were held by the residents of Madipakkam on the Velachery-Tambaram road on Tuesday night. Residents had alleged that power cuts had grown over the past ten days, with power supply being disrupted from 9 pm to 4 am. The residents added that calls to Tangedco in this regard had also gone unanswered.
Chennai Weather for the day
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that a heat wave will presist in Chennai today, with the maximum temperature expected to rise above 40C, despite cloudy skies covering Chennai. The city and its neighbouring districts have been under the grip of a heat wave for the past ten days, compounding to the current city-wide drought.
The IMD has also predicted the heat wave to subside over the weekend with a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal. The low-pressue area is expected to change the wind direction to a southwesterly one and lower the temperature in the city. While Chennai will not receive any rainfall over the next few days, the IMD has predicted light showers at Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul today.
Welcome to today's blog
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, politics, water crisis, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Despite various establishments struggling to make ends meet in light of the city-wide drought, swimming pools in Chennai continue to function with the help of water tankers. The pools, which are owned by public and private parties assert that there is no crisis, despite the fact that their borewells have gone dry and the authorities are having to rely on private tankers for replenishment.
The Tamil Nadu Hostel Owners' Welfare Association said that at least 15 among the 200-odd ladies hostels which are affiliated to them have stopped operations in Chennai. Meanwhile, several mansions in Triplicane in Chennai have also shut shop due to the ongoing water crisis.
