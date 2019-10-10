Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Mahabalipuram to play host for Modi-Xi summit on Friday

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Mahabalipuram to play host for Modi-Xi summit on Fridayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-modi-xi-summit-mahabalipuram-live-6061931/
All eyes will be on the coastal town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an informal summit at the temple town on October 11 and 12.
All eyes will be on the coastal town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an informal summit at the temple town on October 11 and 12.
This is the second informal summit between the two leaders. The first Indo-China summit was held at Wuhan in China last year, where the leaders normalised relations between the two countries following a military stand-off at Doklam in 2017.
Security has been stepped up in the town, with entry barred for all except residents of the town. Archaeological sites in Mahabalipuram have been spruced up ahead of the VVIPs’ visit, with public entry to the sites banned until the end of the summit.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping's summit at Mahabalipuram on October 11, the Tamil Nadu police have stepped up security in and around Chennai and the temple town of Mahabalipuram for the next few days.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping’s summit at Mahabalipuram on October 11, the Tamil Nadu police have stepped up security in and around Chennai and the temple town of Mahabalipuram for the next few days.
Several platoons of state police personnel have been deployed to patrol the road between Mahabalipuram and Akkarai which leads to the site of the summit.
Confirming the second informal summit between India and China, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Chennai from October 11-12. During his visit, both the leaders are expected to hold comprehensive talks on a host of issues concerning the bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.