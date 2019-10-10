Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Mahabalipuram to play host for Modi-Xi summit on Friday

All eyes will be on the coastal town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an informal summit at the temple town on October 11 and 12.

This is the second informal summit between the two leaders. The first Indo-China summit was held at Wuhan in China last year, where the leaders normalised relations between the two countries following a military stand-off at Doklam in 2017.

Security has been stepped up in the town, with entry barred for all except residents of the town. Archaeological sites in Mahabalipuram have been spruced up ahead of the VVIPs’ visit, with public entry to the sites banned until the end of the summit.