Chennai News Live Updates: TN MP’s take oath in Parliament; Hostels in Chennai shut down over water crisis
Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: The elected Lok Sabha candidates from Tamil Nadu took oath as Members of Parliament (MP) at the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. The members including K Kanimozhi, Thol Tirumavalavan, T R Balu, Karti Chidambaram, Dayanidhi Maran, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Thirunavukarasar, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) O P Ravindranath Kumar took oath in Tamil.
In light of the city-wide water crisis, about 100 hostels in Chennai have stopped operations over the past few days and shut down, seemingly in contradiction to the government’s claims that Chennai is not suffering from a drinking water shortage.
The Tamil Nadu Hostel Owners’ Welfare Association said that at least 15 among the 200-odd ladies hostels which are affiliated to them have stopped operations in Chennai.
Meanwhile, several mansions in Triplicane in Chennai have also shut shop due to the ongoing water crisis.
Chennai suburban trains to skip stopping at Senji Panambakkam station until June 25
The Southern Railway announced on Tuesday that there would be a change in the pattern of suburban train services due to track maintenance work being carried along the Chennai - Arakonam section at Kadambattur Yard on the Up and Down lines from June 18 to June 25.
As per the revised schedule, trains plying along the Down fast line between Tiruvallur to Thiruvalangadu will skip stopping at the Senji Panambakkam station until the maintenance work is over.
After facing a heat wave for over ten days now, citizens in Chennai can expect the heat to subside a little over the weekend, with weather forecasters predicting the minimum and maximum temperatures today to be 29C and 37C respectively. The sky is also expected to be cloudy, although chances of rainfall are nil.
Weather forecasters have also said that the current conditions in Chennai and neighbouring districts are becoming favourable for the advancement of the Southwest monsoon in Tamil Nadu over the next four days.
Welcome to today's live blog
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
The Madras High Court pulled up the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday for not taking adequate steps to tackle the water crisis in Chennai despite having faced two failed monsoons.
While the government explained steps they had taken up to handle the water crisis and the progress in new desalination projects, besides steps taken with regard to encroachments, the court suo moto impleaded the secretary of Public Works Department (PWD) in the case and directed to submit a state-wide comprehensive report on the number of reservoirs in the state, steps taken for desilting, amount sanctioned, and status of those works.
Meanwhile, the Madras HC on Tuesday denied permission to conduct the Nadigar Sangam Elections at M.G.R Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women in Chennai on Sunday, as it may cause disruption to the public. The HC directed the Nadigar Sangam to suggest a different venue to conduct its election, which is scheduled to take place on June 23.
