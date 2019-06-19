Chennai News Live Updates: TN MP’s take oath in Parliament; Hostels in Chennai shut down over water crisis

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates: The elected Lok Sabha candidates from Tamil Nadu took oath as Members of Parliament (MP) at the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. The members including K Kanimozhi, Thol Tirumavalavan, T R Balu, Karti Chidambaram, Dayanidhi Maran, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Thirunavukarasar, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) O P Ravindranath Kumar took oath in Tamil.

In light of the city-wide water crisis, about 100 hostels in Chennai have stopped operations over the past few days and shut down, seemingly in contradiction to the government’s claims that Chennai is not suffering from a drinking water shortage.

Read –Atleast 100 hostels owned by 350 members have stopped operations and requested inmates to leave premises

The Tamil Nadu Hostel Owners’ Welfare Association said that at least 15 among the 200-odd ladies hostels which are affiliated to them have stopped operations in Chennai.

Meanwhile, several mansions in Triplicane in Chennai have also shut shop due to the ongoing water crisis.