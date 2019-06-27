Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall lash city yesterday; Chennai water crisis catches Leonardo’s attention

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: After a dry day on Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city and neighbouring districts on Wednesday evening. Areas in Chennai such as Ashok Nagar, Nungambakkam, KK Nagar, Tambaram, Perunkalathur, Vandalur, Guduvanchery, Avadi, Ambattur, Villivakkam, Korattur, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and Thiruninravur received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Weatherman had tweeted that heavy rains, which had skipped Chennai on Tuesday would make landfall on Wednesday and announced that rainfall could be expected in the city today as well.

Meanwhile, the water crisis in Chennai caught the attention of Hollywood superstar, Leonardo DiCaprio on Wednesday, after the actor took to Instagram and shared a post by BBC on the water crisis in the city.

Read “We can change the world!”

On Monday, the actor had also shared a post from the World Economic Forum on Instagram, regarding the rising garbage dump in Ghazipur, Agra. The actor has been actively involved in environmental conservation since the establishment of his organization, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998.