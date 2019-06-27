Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall lash city yesterday; Chennai water crisis catches Leonardo’s attentionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-tamil-nadu-news-today-live-updates-weather-traffic-events-chennai-rains-water-crisis-live-5801931/
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Heavy rainfall lash city yesterday; Chennai water crisis catches Leonardo’s attention
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: After a dry day on Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city and neighbouring districts on Wednesday evening. Areas in Chennai such as Ashok Nagar, Nungambakkam, KK Nagar, Tambaram, Perunkalathur, Vandalur, Guduvanchery, Avadi, Ambattur, Villivakkam, Korattur, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and Thiruninravur received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Weatherman had tweeted that heavy rains, which had skipped Chennai on Tuesday would make landfall on Wednesday and announced that rainfall could be expected in the city today as well.
Meanwhile, the water crisis in Chennai caught the attention of Hollywood superstar, Leonardo DiCaprio on Wednesday, after the actor took to Instagram and shared a post by BBC on the water crisis in the city.
On Monday, the actor had also shared a post from the World Economic Forum on Instagram, regarding the rising garbage dump in Ghazipur, Agra. The actor has been actively involved in environmental conservation since the establishment of his organization, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998.
Chennai weather for the day
After moderate to heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, weather forecasters have predicted light thunderstorms and rains today, with the sky expected to be cloudy. Minimum and maximum temperatures have been forecasted at 28C and 35C respectively.
Weather forecasters have predicted that Chennai will receive rainfall over the next three days due to an upper air circulation which is moving towards the city from the Bay of Bengal. A low pressure system that is forming over the Bay of Bengal will bring isolated showers in Tamil Nadu after June 29.
Widespread rains registered in the Chennai city atlast till 7.30 pm. Stratiforms and will continue give drizzles.
Poonamalle - 49 mm Guindy - 32 mm Chembarabakkam 32 mm Nungambakkam 31 mm Katuppakam - 29 mm Shollinganallur - 21 mm Kolapakkam - 21 mm Kelambakkam - 17 mm pic.twitter.com/cRXX2MpojM
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, rains, water crisis, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
In light of the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, media reports had said that Kollywood filmmakers are rethinking using rain sequence in their movies. With the metro water tankers in such high demand, it was reported that the production houses have instructed their directors to avoid using such sequences as it would require close to 40-50 tankers of water.
The television industry, on the other hand, has stopped using rain sequences in its reality shows and soap operas.
Even as Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai, in particular, are reeling under water scarcity, tankers with Rajinikanth’s picture are zigzagging across the city and supplying water in worst-affected regions. The initiative, by members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), the fan club of superstar Rajinikanth now made into a broad political platform, is to provide drinking water free of cost to a city thirsting for a solution to the months-long crisis.
