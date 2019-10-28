Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Operations in full swing to rescue Sujith

Officials who are heading operations to rescue Sujith, a toddler who had fallen down an abandoned borewell in Nadukattupatti near Manapparai in Trichy on October 25 said that it will take the team close to eight hours to rescue the two-year-old child.

The toddler, who has been stuck at 70 feet for more than 60 hours had fallen into the borewell which measures 600 feet deep on Friday evening while playing with his friends.

On Sunday, officials had dug a new borewell from the side of the borewell Sujith was stuck inside to rescue the boy. However, the process was hindered by the rocky terrain and the officials were only able to dig upto 35-feet on October 27.