Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Operations in full swing to rescue Sujith

Officials who are heading operations to rescue Sujith, a toddler who had fallen down an abandoned borewell in Nadukattupatti near Manapparai in Trichy on October 25 said that it will take the team close to eight hours to rescue the two-year-old child.
The toddler, who has been stuck at 70 feet for more than 60 hours had fallen into the borewell which measures 600 feet deep on Friday evening while playing with his friends.
On Sunday, officials had dug a new borewell from the side of the borewell Sujith was stuck inside to rescue the boy. However, the process was hindered by the rocky terrain and the officials were only able to dig upto 35-feet on October 27.
65 hours on, operations continue without break to rescue child
Rescue personnel have been working for 65 hours now, without a break to rescue two-year-old Sujith who had fallen down a borewell at a village in Trichy on Friday. Officials have been fighting against heavy rain and rocky terrain for the past two days to dig a new borewell and rescue Sujith.
Thermal imaging system used to monitor toddler
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr. Vijaya Bhaskar, who is overseeing the rescue operations in Trichy said that Sujith is being monitored by a thermal imaging system which monitors the heat inside the tunnel and Sujith's body temperature.
Oxygen is being supplied to the toddler continuously. Howver, officials suspected that the child was unconscious since no movement or breathing could be detected since Saturday.
Rocky terrain poses tough challenge
The rocky terrain in Nadukattupatti has proven to be a challenge for officials, with the machines used by the rescue personnel able to drill only two meters every one hour. The officials had begun digging a hole beside the borewell on Sunday to reach Sujith. Howver, the officials had only been able to dig upto 35 feet while Suijth remained stuck well below 100 feet.
The officials are awaiting the arrival of a new machine from Chennai which can drill through the rocky terrain easily.
