Chennai News Live Updates: PM Modi to visit IIT-M today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Chennai for a day-long trip to the coastal city on Monday. The Prime Minister will be visiting the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT-M) campus, where he will be addressing participants of the Singapore India Hackathon, 2019 which concluded on Sunday. Modi will also take part in the prize distribution ceremony for the winners.
Following this, Modi will be delivering the convocation address for the graduating batch of the institute at the Students Activity Centre around 11 am.
Modi to take aerial route to IIT-M
Prime Minister Modi will be flying in and out of the IIT-M campus during his visit today. Modi will be arriving at the Chennai International Airport a little after 9 am, following which he will be taking a chopper to the the campus on Sardar Patel Road. The Prime Minister is expected to depart from Chennai after 1 pm.
